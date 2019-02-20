M.I.B.: Rarely Seen On UFOs

If there is one thing which can be said about the Men in Black, it’s that they are inextricably tied to the UFO phenomenon. Alien abductees have been visited and threatened by the MIB. The Men in Black have intimidated people who have seen UFOs soaring in the skies above them. Researchers and investigators of the matter of unidentified flying objects have been intimidated into silence by the pale-faced, scrawny MIB. We see the Men in Black threatening people in their own homes, following them in black cars late at night, and terrifying them with threat-filled phone calls. But, we rarely get reports of Men in Black seen on-board UFOs. Taking into consideration their undeniable links to all things flying and saucer-shaped, you would assume that the black-garbed things would be seen regularly on-board UFOs. Nope. In fact, the number of such cases on record are extremely small. As to why this might be, well, that’s an issue which remains baffling. In my own files, I only have a handful of such cases. One really stands out.

A particularly creepy story was given to me by a woman named Melanie Tompkins. The year was 2015 and Melanie was then living in Oklahoma City. At the time, she was in her early twenties and for around three years she had suffered from alien abductions. I say “suffered” because Melanie’s encounters with non-human entities were always traumatic, terrifying and painful. There was the usual missing time, “genetic experiments,” and graphic images in her mind of nuclear war and the end of the world. There was nothing positive at all about Melanie’s experiences; not even once. During one of her many abduction experiences, said Melanie, she encountered what could only be described as a Man in Black. It was on-board the UFO. Since I hardly ever get reports like this one, I quickly replied to Melanie’s Facebook message and we had a long chat about her experiences.

While laying on a cold table and being subjected to intrusive experiments of a medical kind, Melanie saw a Man in Black materialize in the room, at the foot of the table. And when I say that the MIB materialized, I mean exactly that. One second it wasn’t there and the next it was. This was not your average Man in Black, however (if there is such a thing!). Rather, it was one of the dangerous and bone-chilling Shadow People. Specifically, it was a sub-category of the Shadow People known as the Hat-Man. It’s a shadow-like figure that wears a black suit, a white shirt, a thin and black tie, and an old-style Fedora hat. That’s exactly how Melanie described her “visitor.” Sometimes, the Hat-Man appears as nothing but a dark silhouette. Of course, that imagery of the fedora-wearing entity provokes parallels with the MIB, and particularly so those seen from the 1940s to the 1970s. I still get reports of the fedora-wearing MIB type today. Such reports are far less in number now, however, than they were fifty or sixty years ago, when John Keel and Brad Steiger were collecting such cases.

Melanie was horrified by the sight of the shadowy humanoid, which stood around six-foot in height. Unlike most Men in Black – who are described as skinny, even emaciated – this one had a bulky build, it was even muscular. But, it had that skinny tie and familiar hat. Melanie felt – with hindsight – that the MIB was overseeing the situation and that the small, black-eyed, large-headed creatures that were using her like a lab rat were “robots” who were following the needs and wants of the Man in Black. Namely, DNA and blood. Bizarrely, at times the Man in Black would take on a “smokey”-like appearance, as if he (or it) could change form from that of a physical being to a gaseous entity.

As I said, I only have several such cases on record. And, admittedly, I’m puzzled as to why – for beings that are so deeply linked to the UFO mystery – the MIB should hardly ever be seen inside UFOs. Are they overlords – as Melanie suggested – who usually watch in stealth and from afar? Occasionally making themselves known to those who they select for abduction? The questions, potentially, are many. The answers? There are none. Yet…