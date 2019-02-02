Man Says He Came Face-To-Face With An Australian Bigfoot

A delivery truck driver claims that he came face-to-face with a Yowie – Australia’s version of the Bigfoot. The encounter has left him struggling to cope with what he had witnessed.

“It was the worst thing that has ever happened to me,” the man named Gary admitted, “I tried to push it in the back of my head, and think that was freaky, it just can’t be real.” But trying to forget about it wasn’t easy. He went on to say, “I just couldn’t get it out of my mind, I was having trouble sleeping at night.”

The 53-year-old driver was riding along Australia’s Gold Coast in the daylight when a huge creature suddenly came out from the bush on the side of the road forcing him to slam on his brakes. The creature was walking on two legs and looked to be around three meters tall (which is over nine feet tall). The creature then slammed its arms down onto the bonnet of the truck prior to going back into the trees.

The entire encounter didn’t last long, as the creature disappeared almost as quickly as it had appeared to Gary. He said, “The whole thing lasted for five seconds, and you are staring this monster in the face watching it to make sure it isn’t going to step around at you, you are scared for your life.”

Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to take a picture of the creature since everything happened so suddenly and his dash cam was being serviced on the day of the encounter. “I figure it is a one in a million thing… lightning doesn’t strike twice,” he said, “On the other hand I would like to see it with a camera just to prove it.” Prior to this encounter, he never believed in Bigfoot, but needless to say, his thoughts have changed after coming face-to-face with one.

According to Dean Harrison’s Australian Yowie Research website, there are two types of Yowies in Australia: the large Yowie (which Gary claims to have seen) measures in at 6 to 10 feet tall, while the smaller one, yet fully-grown, is between 4 and 5 feet in height.

Sightings of the ape-like creature have been reported around Australia since the late 1700s, followed by many more reports in the 1800s, and they continue to pour in to this very day. What’s even more interesting is the fact that the witnesses all said pretty much the same thing: that it looked like a half-ape, half-man type of creature, and that it was hairy.

While Australia definitely seems to be a hot spot for Yowie sightings, the creature has been seen all over the world. Now if only someone could get real definitive evidence and proof of the creature’s existence…