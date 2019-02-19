Multiple Pilots Report ‘Unidentified Nocturnal Lights’ Over England

Pilots in southwestern England have reported multiple sightings of strange, unidentified lights above Gloucestershire county. Several instances of these “unidentified nocturnal lights” were witnessed by aviators with Air Midwest within the last few weeks and so far, pilots and social media are mystified by the sightings. What could these lights be?

The lights were last seen in the skies south of Gloucester on February 15 between 8:15 and 8:45 pm local time. Air Midwest posted its pilots’ descriptions of the sightings to its Facebook page, adding that despite being experienced aviators, the company’s pilots are still baffled by the experiences:

At approximately 8.15pm one of our aircraft was tracking south towards Gloucester at 7,000ft after leaving the Birmingham air traffic zone. At the same time one of our other aircraft was also tracking south towards Gloucester at 4,000ft when both aircraft observed one red and one orange lights in the the sky south of Gloucester. Our aircraft approached the lights on an interception track but were unable to gain on the objects as they appeared to move further south of Gloucester as our aircraft approached. We were unable to identify the lights.

Pilots described the lights as “large square orange lights” which seemed to occasionally flicker white. Many Facebook users commented on Air Midwest’s post, adding that they too have seen strange lights and aircraft in the sky above Gloucestershire, some of which appeared to perform otherworldly feats of aerial agility not typically seen in conventional aircraft.

With so many sightings of anomalous aircraft, mysterious vapor trails, and unidentified phenomena occurring lately, it’s no wonder that the British press is beginning to speculate about secret government UFO programs. Of course, I’m more inclined to believe these lights stem from the Royal Air Force testing new experimental aircraft; after all, the RAF just announced last week that it’s planning on deploying ‘swarms’ of new unmanned drones by the end of the year. Could these be what pilots have been seeing in the skies above England lately, or might something