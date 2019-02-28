UFO Seen Live On Cleveland’s Channel 3 News

It’s 6:30 am. The coffee’s still brewing, the sun is about to peek over the horizon, and you turn on the local news because you’re a responsible and informed citizen. Or a masochist. The camera pans across Lake Erie and shows Cleveland, Ohio getting ready to meet the day. And then you see it. A glowing white shape comes out of the clouds and wobbles across the sky. A UFO. You’ve always known this day would come, but never thought it would be live on WKYC. The anchors don’t notice, it was too fast. As Mr. Coffee gives his last gurgle, you don’t know what you’ve just seen and realize it’s going to be one of those days.

Last Thursday, someone in Cleveland had that exact morning. During their early morning broadcast a strange object briefly appeared on a WKYC camera. It went unnoticed by the anchors, but was soon uploaded to YouTube where it began gaining traction—You can see the video for yourself here. According to WKYC, it was MUFON investigator Thomas Wertman who brought the existence of the clip to their attention. Which shows how dedicated MUFON investigators are. They know what’s on your camera before you do.

The video looks pretty strange. A shape seems to appear out of nowhere over the bay and disappears just as quickly as it arrives. It’s not necessarily how I’d prefer to start my day, and you can see why someone would immediately upload it to YouTube.

You’ve got to hand it to WKYC. They actually followed up with MUFON’s Thomas Wertman and invited him into the studio to go over the footage. The benefits of it being unintentionally filmed by a news station means they can prove it’s not doctored, they can slow it down, they can see what’s actually going on here.

And this is where the disappointment comes in. According to Wertman, after seeing the video in full resolution, he believes the the UFO is just a bird:

“I can actually see the wings going up and down and this is not uncommon. I’ve had some other videos submitted over the past that have turned out to be insects, when you get a very high quality resolution, you can even see the wings going up and down as it goes across the screen.”

Asked if it was safe to say the object in the video had been identified, he said:

“I’m sure we can, because I’ve also gone and scrubbed up any aircraft in the region. I had one helicopter flying around in that region, but no other aircraft in that area that I could pick up on the transponder. So, I’m sure we’re seeing wildlife down along there, most likely a gull.”

Like I said, dedicated. In the slowed down video, you can see what appears to be wings flapping. Although, there has been some winged weirdness in that part of the country recently. Was it mothman? Sorry, I didn’t need to bring him into it. UFOs are one thing, but no one deserves mothman before coffee.