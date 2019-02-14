UFOs: A Highway to Hell?

If you have read my 2010 book, Final Events, you’ll know that for years, a small element of the U.S. Government (very small) has secretly investigated the UFO phenomenon from the perspective that – rather than being alien in nature – it has literal demonic origins. And, while the idea that UFOs could be anything less than extraterrestrial is most assuredly not what the vast majority of people within the realm of Ufological research want to hear, the demonic theory is one that attracts a faithful following. As for me, I pretty much gave up the extraterrestrial theory more than a few years back, but I still don’t fully rule it out. But literal demons, overseen by the Devil, and from a literal Hell? Admittedly, I find that extremely hard to buy into. In fact, almost impossible. It’s important to note, though, that there’s nothing new about all this. The reason I say that is because I often get correspondence from people who assume the demonic angle is something recent, something of modern day times. It isn’t. A perfect example is a highly controversial 1955 book titled Round Trip to Hell in a Flying Saucer. It was written by a man named Cecil Michael.

So, what does the book tell us? Well, I’ll tell you. If you have not read Michael’s book, then you should. It’s part horror-story, highly Contactee-themed, and infinitely weird in the extreme. Replete with strange tales of ethereal, human-like entities that manifest before Michael; out-of-body experiences; a cosmic trip in a UFO to the Planet Hell (yes, really!); and tales of alien wisdom, this is a highly entertaining, rip-roaring read that absolutely typifies much of the early-1950s Contactee movement. We may never really know to what extent Michael’s story had a basis in some form of non-human reality, if his experiences were purely internal and subjective, or if it was a gigantic hoax. Personally, I go for theory number two. Whatever the truth, Michael was personally sure he had been to a hellish realm and that it was one tied to the UFO phenomenon.

The issue I have with most of the people who have written books on the UFO-demonic angle – and that includes Cecil Michael – is that they are absolutely sure they have the answer to the riddle. They don’t. What they do have, however, is a strong belief that they are right. And there’s nothing wrong with having a belief-system, providing that you recognize it as that and as nothing else – at all. Just a handful of pages into Final Events, I wrote the following, which sums up my approach to all this: “…it’s important to note that the accounts, beliefs, theories and conclusions that I uncovered are strictly those of the people who have been willing to have them publicized. As the author of the book, I am only the messenger for those who adhere to the message. In view of this, it is perhaps wise and apposite for me to cite the words of Sir Walter Scott: ‘I cannot tell how the truth may be; I say the tale as ’twas said to me.'”

Next year will be ten years since Final Events was published. I still stand by what I said back then: there is a real UFO phenomenon. It’s probably not extraterrestrial. And I find it hard to accept it’s all down to dangerous and manipulative demons and the work of the Devil. But, I felt – and I still feel – that telling the story of a group of people in government who fully believe the scenario is worth doing, even though I don’t personally buy into their beliefs. Far more relevant information has come forward since 2010; some of it is arguably beyond controversial. Will there be a sequel one day? Yes, there will, but not from me. I’m leaving that in the hands of someone who has taken the story – and the investigation – to new and amazing levels…