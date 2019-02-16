Unidentified ‘Large Black Cat-Like Creature’ Drags South Carolina Man Into Ditch

Sightings of mysterious large cats and unidentified cat-like creatures are on the rise around the world without any ‘official’ explanation. Is human activity driving these predators into new territory in search of prey, or is something stranger happening?

Whatever the case is, these encounters appear to be getting dangerous. At first, these sightings appeared to be just like any other cryptid sighting: brief sightings usually from a distance, sometimes accompanied by a grainy photograph. Lately, though, these sightings have been getting violent. A man was reportedly attacked through a window in England last month, 12 people were mauled by a massive, mysterious cat in India in November 2018, and an unidentified large cat remains on the loose in Kentucky wantonly slaughtering pets and livestock. How much longer until one of these attacks turns deadly?

It appears the clash between these unidentified felines and humans ramped up even further this week. Authorities in Georgetown County, South Carolina are investigating a mysterious and terrifying incident in which a man claims a ‘large, black cat-like creature’ knocked him to the ground and attempted to drag him into a nearby ditch. Yikes.

According to the Charleston-based Post and Courier newspaper, the attack occurred on Moore Drive outside of the tiny town of Hemingway, South Carolina. The victim says he was minding his own business, walking along a rural road when he spotted an animal he described as a black, massive cat standing around waist high and with a tail long enough to drag the ground. That’s when things turned terrifying. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office issued the following statement describing the alleged encounter:

The victim said he saw a cub cross the road just before he felt something grab his pants leg and drag him to the ground. He said the animal ripped his shirt sleeve off before walking away and making a ‘crying noise.’

That ‘crying noise’ detail sure is creepy. Luckily, the victim was able to get to safety and was treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and S.C. Department of Natural Resources officers are currently investigating the incident.

Is this merely a sign of our weird ecological times, or could an unknown cryptid be on the loose? The Carolinas have for centuries been home to folktales and other anecdotal accounts of big cat creatures like the Wampus Cat or Santer. Might there be some truth to these legends?