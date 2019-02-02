When Alien Abductees Are Watched By “Them”

In 1987, Whitley Strieber’s book Communion was published. Five years later, in the latter part of 1992, the Strieber family started to receive disturbing, late-night phone calls. Sometimes, they were way after midnight. Of course, whenever any of us get a phone call in the early hours of the morning, we immediately think the worst: it’s someone calling with bad news. Thankfully, they weren’t those kinds of calls, but they were certainly traumatic in the extreme. Typically, the voice at the other end of the line did nothing but deliver a blast of what Strieber called “scary, sneering laughter.” The most obvious explanation would be that this was all the work of pranksters, or some deranged nut who had gotten hold of Strieber’s withheld number and thought it would be fun to shake him up a bit. Maybe a lot. Except, that wasn’t the case, as Strieber was able to prove.

Quickly tired by the calls, Strieber arranged to have Caller ID attached to the family’s phone-line. It was a very wise decision, as it revealed something remarkable. The calls were not coming from someone in Ufology, after all. Rather, they were coming from a particular facility owned by a company called E.G. & G. Understandably angered, and puzzled too, Strieber called them up to see what was going on. He came straight to the point and told the receptionist on the line that not only had he received intimidating calls, but that he had proof – via Caller ID – that the calls were coming from E.G. & G. In other words: take that.

What sounded like the voice of a very old man suddenly came onto the phone and assured Strieber that he would “look into it.” No further calls were made to Strieber’s home, which is extremely telling. Strieber didn’t stop there, though. He took on the role of detective and dug deeply into the world of E.G. & G. In the process, he discovered that the company had ties to NASA, to the Department of Energy, and even to the world’s most well-known secret base (which is surely the ultimate oxymoron), Area 51. Was someone at E.G. & G. trying to destabilize Strieber with all of those late-night calls? Maybe so. That Strieber hit back – and hit back hard, too – quickly put paid to the psychological-warfare techniques of those who were not happy with Strieber’s work and the tremendous amount of exposure he had been getting since 1987. There was, however, more to come.

One year later, in 1993, said Strieber, and after having been given apparently classified information on where the U.S. Government’s top secret UFO data could be found, “Spooks started prowling around my neighborhood upstate. A business associate was accosted on an airplane by a group of young men who flashed badges, claimed to be with the National Security Agency, and questioned him about our activities for a couple of hours.” Those same agents were reportedly looking at attempted penetrations of Department of Defense computers. Then, on one occasion in the following year, 1994, someone managed to stealthily get into Strieber’s cabin, skillfully disabling his security system in the process, and checking out the contents of his computer. Clearly, Strieber was a person of deep interest to more than a few people in the shadowy world of government espionage and clandestine operations. And, it wasn’t just Strieber, his family, and that friend accosted by the NSA who felt the brunt of all this. There was also a man named Ed Conroy.

In 1989, Ed Conroy, a San Antonio, Texas-based journalist, wrote a book titled Report on Communion. It was an independent study of Whitley Strieber and his incredible experiences. In taking on the project, Conroy didn’t realize what he had got himself into. At least, not at first he didn’t. What began as an impartial investigation into Strieber’s claims, soon mutated into something very different: Conroy found himself under similar intimidation to that which would eventually hit the Strieber family. Weird phone calls, secret surveillance and – even – visits from those mysterious black helicopters, whose crews keep more than a careful watch on alien abductees, abounded…