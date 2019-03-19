19.09 – MU Plus+ Podcast

The scientific field of Molecular Biology was revolutionised with the development of the Polymerase Chain Reaction. However, few know the strange paranormal story behind its discovery. On this episode of Mysterious Universe Plus+ we discuss the bizarre life of the Noble prize winning chemist Kary Mullis and learn how the development of this incredible technology may have come about with the intervention of a supernatural or extraterrestrial intelligence…. and an “electric racoon”.

