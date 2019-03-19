19.11 – MU Plus+ Podcast

MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)
Something strange is going on in the jungles of Puerto Rico! On this episode of Mysterious Universe Plus+ we cover the experiences of a US Forestry Service worker who claims she encountered strange humanoid beings that fled into a glowing portal in the depths of the jungle.
We also discuss the story of a man who claims he ended up in a Satanic Lodge in Germany after spending a lifetime seeing “chimp-like” demonic beings.
This episode is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.
Links
- Through the Eyes of a Seer: One Man’s Testimony of Seeing into the Supernatural
- Underground Tunnels of Los Angeles
- The Truly Bizarre World of Encounters with Real Stick Figures
- U.S. Forestry Service Employee in Puerto Rico’s El Yunque Rain Forest ET
- UFOs, USOs and the Island of Puerto Rico
- UFOs at El Yunque
- Carlos Mercado and “The Doctor”