21.08 – MU Podcast

On this episode we speak with the director of the new documentary “Third Eye Spies” which focuses on the clandestine world of psychic espionage. After an experiment in psychic abilities at Stanford Research Institute accidentally revealed classified intelligence about a top secret NSA site, the two physicists behind it were co-opted by the CIA and the amazing work of their psychic spies is silenced by the demands of ‘national security’. When America’s greatest psychic spy dies mysteriously, it spured program co-founder Russell Targ to fight to get their work declassified.

Then in our Plus+ extension we continue the theme by taking a look at the recently declassified CIA documents that detail strange powerful Soviet psychic weapons.

