21.09 – MU Podcast

Is it possible that undiscovered beasts inhabit the atmosphere only to be fleetingly seen by humans?

On this episode of Mysterious Universe we take a look at the phenomenon of “Sky Beasts” and discuss how they might be linked to some of the most bizarre UFO sightings and mysterious “star jelly” falls.

Then for Plus+ members we hear the story of an obese cat lady who claims she was possessed by the “God of Dance” and has her life turned upside down.

