21.10 – MU Podcast

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:21:14 — 75.2MB)
MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)
Amongst the forms of paranormal phenomena, it appears that children are the most sensitive to it. From allegedly being able to see ghosts to recalling past-life memories, the paranormal experiences of children are varied and complex. On this episode of Mysterious Universe we take a look at children who claim to be able to recall memories from not only in the womb but also from before conception!
Then in our Plus+ extension we discuss the Green Fireball phenomenon and Operation Twinkle before covering an incredible and unusual past-life experience.
- Babies Are Cosmic: Signs of Their Secret Intelligence
- Spirit Babies: How to Communicate with the Child You’re Meant to Have
- Cosmic Cradle, Revised Edition: Spiritual Dimensions of Life before Birth
- Cosmic Cradle: Souls Waiting in the Wings for Birth
Plus+ Extension
The extension of the show is exclusive to Plus+ members. To become a member, click HERE.
- Flying Saucers, Soviet Agents, Secret Files
- Lincoln LaPaz
- Why Mysterious Green Fireballs Worried the U.S. Government in 1948
- Mystery Behind the Green Fireball Phenomenon
- Green Fireballs: Mystery From Above
- Green Fireballs, Project Twinkle, Little Lights, and Grudge
- Project Blue Book Episode 6 Review: Green Fireballs