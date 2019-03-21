MU Podcast
21.10
21.10 – MU Podcast

Amongst the forms of paranormal phenomena, it appears that children are the most sensitive to it. From allegedly being able to see ghosts to recalling past-life memories, the paranormal experiences of children are varied and complex. On this episode of Mysterious Universe we take a look at children who claim to be able to recall memories from not only in the womb but also from before conception!

Then in our Plus+ extension we discuss the Green Fireball phenomenon and Operation Twinkle before covering an incredible and unusual past-life experience.

