21.12 – MU Podcast

No matter where you go in the world you will always find someone with a weird story or bizarre experience. On this episode we follow two travellers who have uncovered the worlds strangest stories. From dark souq black magic healers to human shark repellant, nothing is off limits.

Then in our Plus+ extension we take a look at stories of WW2 “Iron Men” and their connection to occult rituals.

