Apocalyptic Sounds and Strange Clouds Return to Slovakia

It seems that whenever strange, unexplainable, loud sounds – horns, booms, shrieks, etc. – occur in the sky, HAARP is usually blamed. When mysterious clouds – trails, saucers, pillars, etc. – occur, HAARP, with its reputation for alleged weather control experiments, is blamed again. While HAARP’s involvement in these types of events has never been conclusively determined, Slovakia may have a case for pushing the investigations to continue since it seems to be a hotbed (testing ground?) for both strange sounds and odd clouds. Another sound event occurred this week and many are demanding answers before it’s too late. Or is it already? (See the video here.)

“Something very strange is going on in recent years in the atmosphere on the planet.”

If anyone should know about these strange atmospheric events, it’s Martin Mikuaš, who runs a YouTube channel where he posts videos of these eerie sounds and unusual cloud formations – along with other odd stuff – and, perhaps as a result of the sheer number he’s found, likes to point his finger towards Alaska at the High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program or HAARP. To his credit, Mikuaš also gives an alternative explanation for this particular sound over Slovakia.

“With frequent observations of these sounds, I noticed that this mysterious sound can be heard before or after the bigger earthquake in the world. It probably has a connection from the shifting of the lithospheric plates.”

Hmm. Mikuaš posted the video on March 1, 2019, and there have been no earthquakes in Slovakia in the past 30 days. However, there was one in 2015, the same year Mikuaš uploaded videos of what appears to the untrained ear to be the same sounds (see it here.). Videos of the sound were uploaded by other people in 2016 and they show strange cloud formations as well. On his channel, Mikuaš also uploads videos of strange clouds (here’s one from 2018) and UFOs over Slovakia (Here’s one from 2017).

Are these strange sounds, clouds and UFOs over Slovakia because Martin Mikuaš lives there and is either quick with his cellphone or has a network of spotters? Hard to say. Is he a hoaxer, as some commenters suggest? That’s certainly possible, but his collection of videos is pretty large and varied. Is Slovakia ground zero for HAARP testing or some other types of atmospheric or weather experimentation? Well, Eastern European countries have been used for strange, unusual and deadly experiments before.

One thing is certain … Martin Mikuaš is listening. Is anyone listening to him?