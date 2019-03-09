Coronation Street Cast Members Experience Paranormal Activity While Filming In A Haunted House

The actors of Coronation Street were left surprised and frightened when a ghost interrupted their filming of an upcoming episode. Julia Goulding and Callum Harrison, who play Shona Ramsey and Clayton Hibbs on U.K.’s longest-running soap, were filming a hostage scene in an old abandoned and decaying mansion when all of a sudden whispers were heard on the microphones.

The scenes were being shot at the Antwerp Mansion which is located in Manchester, England, and its reputation as being a haunted location even had it featured on the series Most Haunted. Harrison described the location to The Sun Online by telling them that “It is a really spooky place.” (The link also includes pictures of the hostage scene that was filmed at the location)

He then explained what happened, “We were doing a take and one of the assistant directors said we can stop talking in the back. Everyone was looking at each other like there’s nobody talking. But there was whispering on the mic and no-one was there.”

As for the scene that was being filmed at the location, the character Shona was being held hostage by her son Clayton who was trying to avoid going back to prison after he had escaped. He then stabbed his mother and she ended up lying in David Platt’s arms dying. While it is a deeply disturbing and horrifying scene, filming at a haunted location was much more frightening for the cast and crew of Coronation Street.

Antwerp Mansion was originally built in 1840 and was used as a private residence which was part of the Victoria Park estate. The estate was a gated community which consisted of the richest people from the Victorian era. In addition to being used as a private residence for quite a few years, it was also the home of the Belgian Consul at one time.

Later, in 1922, it was used as a private club that included a snooker hall and ballroom. It was then used as a nightclub that hosted many artistic and musical talents around the Manchester area. More recently, it was turned into a haunted asylum for a special project called “Dorian and Drama: Reflections of the Damned” which was a horror comic.

There have been several reports of people seeing unexplained flashes of light in rooms that were completely dark. Some experienced the feeling of being watched, while others saw something moving in the corner of their eyes. Numerous people have also experienced an unsettling feeling when they were alone in different areas of the building. Other reports include objects moving on their own and the sounds of unexplained footsteps.

But probably the most disturbing part of the old mansion is that a child fell through a skylight several years ago. The center panel of the skylight is still missing which is quite unsettling knowing that a child died there.