Former “Bunny” Says Playboy Mansion Is Haunted

The Playboy Mansion is one of the most well-known houses in America that was owned by Hugh Hefner who made his fortune from Playboy magazine. The mansion was a hot-spot for extravagant parties featuring beautiful women and celebrities. But apparently the house has a much more frightening feature as it’s said to be haunted.

Hefner purchased the 22,000 square foot Holmby Hills house in 1971 and lived there until his passing in September of 2017 at 91 years of age. The house, which was built in 1927, is breathtaking to say the least with 29 rooms, a pool with a cave-like grotto, game room, wine cellar, and a home theater. Also on the property, there is a zoo, aviary, tennis court, and basketball court. And there were around 80 full-time staff workers at the mansion which included butlers, an executive chef, security personnel, plumbers, electricians, and landscapers.

Perhaps being one of the most well-known mansions in America has its benefits, as Hefner originally bought the property for $1.1 million in 1971 and sold it for $100 million in 2016 (half of his original asking price) to his neighbor Daren Metropoulos who is the co-owner of Hostess Brands and who had been living next door to Hefner since 2009. And although the property was sold to his neighbor, Hefner remained in the home until he passed away. The $100 million sale of the Playboy Mansion made it the most expensive home ever sold in Los Angeles County.

Bridget Marquardt, who was a former Playboy bunny as well as Hefner’s girlfriend, told Channel Seven’s The Morning Show that the mansion is home to several ghosts. Marquardt, who is a self-proclaimed “ghost hunter” recalled that one day she was sitting in one of the bedrooms of the mansion watching television when she witnessed a woman standing in the doorway. While her friends were frightened by the spirit (with one of them even bursting into tears), Marquardt said, “I got a very positive vibe. I think that it might have been a former employee of Hef’s just coming to see the new addition to the family.”

Many people throughout the years have claimed that the mansion is haunted, with several of them claiming to have seen female apparitions in very revealing clothes walking around the home, as well as an older man who is said to roam the hallways. Perhaps it’s Hef who’s still roaming around the mansion in his signature smoking jacket, silk pajamas, and white captain’s hat.

Click here to see the video of Bridget Marquardt on The Morning Show.