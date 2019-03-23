Ghosts Are Believed To Lurk In Recently Opened Basement Of Psychiatric Hospital

The Eloise Psychiatric Hospital in Westland, Michigan, has been the subject of many paranormal occurrences over the years. The building itself is said to be a hot spot for ghosts, but the basement was closed off for decades because it was flooded. However, it has recently been drained and it, too, is said to have spirits lurking down there.

Jeff Adkins, who is the co-founder of the group, Detroit Paranormal Expeditions, recently investigated the basement of the old abandoned hospital and said that he could hear shuffling footsteps among the dripping water. “Down there was very eerie,” he said, “You sense someone else is down there, even though you are by yourself. It was one of the most eerily quiet places I’ve ever been.” He then caught mysterious lights and orbs on video.

The building, which is considered to be one of the most haunted places in Michigan, was named in the late 1800s after Eloise Dickerson who was the only child of a Detroit postmaster. Along with being a hospital, the location also had a sanatorium, asylum, and cemetery. “In places like psychiatric hospitals, jails, prisons, there’s a lot of emotional energy that can stick around,” Adkins said. And often that large amount of energy becomes attached to the locations.

Several people over the years have claimed to have heard odd moaning sounds, roars, and screams at that location. A former employee witnessed unexplained shadows throughout the building, and a couple of kids reported seeing the apparition of a guy in Bermuda shorts sitting on the stairs. Creepy vibes are also felt on the upper floor where the patient ward was previously located.

According to Haunted USA, people exploring the location allegedly found jars containing human body parts, as well as documents explaining very odd medical procedures, and frightening photographs of patients inside of buildings that were demolished in the 1980s.

Last year, the building was sold for $1 and it’s going to be renovated into a residential complex for low-income seniors and families. Ghosts are known for not liking changes and especially renovations, so it’s very possible that these spirits will continue to haunt the new complex.

The Eloise Psychiatric Hospital has been a hot topic for several years, including several YouTube videos claiming to have captured alleged ghosts in the building; a book called “Annie’s Ghosts: A Journey Into A Family Secret” which was about author Steve Luxenberg’s aunt who was committed to the hospital in the 1940s; and it was even the subject of a 2017 horror movie titled “Eloise”.

Even though the Eloise Psychiatric Hospital is no longer running and it’s being turned into a housing complex, with such a dark and haunting history that’s associated with the location, the new tenants may possibly find themselves with some unexpected ghostly house guests.