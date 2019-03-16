Habitat For Humanity Sells “Haunted” Bedroom Set

A second-hand store in Salisbury, North Carolina, called ReStore, is run by Habitat for Humanity of Rowan County and had in its possession a haunted bedroom set which is said to cause nightmares. The set was hand-carved in the 1950s and included a Queen canopy bed and highboy chest of drawers which is allegedly very haunted.

There was even a warning posted next to the set and was written specifically about the high chest of drawers that read, “Please note: Previous owner reports that the highboy is haunted. He reports continuous nightmares for he and his wife while it was in their room.” The sign also said, “The dogs would not stop barking at it.” Animals do have a strong sense when it comes to the spirit world, so the fact that they continuously barked at it may actually mean something. I wonder if this was the first time ever that a thrift store had an item that was so haunted they had to post a warning on it…

On Monday, the store posted the bedroom furniture (as well as the warning) on their Facebook page with several people commenting on the haunted items. One woman claimed that she could see an evil ghost in the photo, while another woman wrote, “Beautiful, but I get an eerie feeling from it. Spirits can attach themselves.” A more comical comment was made by a man who wrote, “Does the haunted part come with it or is it extra?”

Surprisingly enough, only two days later, on Wednesday, two men came into the store and bought the items. Despite the frightening warning, the men paid the $1,000 for the two-piece bedroom set. Elizabeth Brady, who is the director of store operations, told The Charlotte Observer, “They are regular customers and they said they were intrigued by it, but they don’t believe in that (haunted furniture).” For two people who don’t believe in haunted items that come with a warning, they may end up eerily surprised.

Brady also insisted that the warning was not a publicity stunt, but an effort of fully disclosing the potentially hauntings that may come with the item. She said, “We are a Christian housing ministry, so we didn’t want to not disclose that.” She then admitted that she wouldn’t have bought the drawers herself because of the claim of it being haunted.

Click here to see pictures of the haunted bedroom set.