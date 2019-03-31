High School Alien: Ridley Scott, Sigourney Weaver Praise Epic Amateur Production of Their Classic Movie

This past weekend saw a jaw-dropping alien video go viral; and by “alien” we mean the fearsome “Xenomorph” of the Alien cinematic universe. The Drama Club of New Jersey’s North Bergen High School recently staged a hugely ambitious production inspired by Ridley Scott’s 1979 sci-fi horror masterpiece. On a shoestring budget, the school managed to create elaborate sets, costumes and even a Xenomorph that wouldn’t look out of place on the big screen. The students’ enthusiasm for their project was clearly reflected in its execution, and a video of the stage play has spread far and wide in just a few short days. So far and wide, in fact, that it’s even caught the attention of Ridley Scott himself, not to mention the real Ellen Ripley, a.k.a, Hollywood legend Sigourney Weaver, both of whom this week have extended their heartfelt congratulations to the staff and students of North Bergen High.

In a video tweeted out by the official Alien account, Weaver heaps praise on the amateur production, both from herself, and from another Alien maestro, a certain Mr. James Cameron. “I saw a bit of your production of Alien, and it looked incredible,” Weaver remarks in her video. “You put so much heart and soul into that. I just wanted to send our compliments. Not only from me but from James Cameron and the original screenwriter, Walter Hill. We all want to say bravo. Well done.”

Ridley Scott was so impressed by the high school production that he wrote a letter to the Drama Club thanking and congratulating all those involved. The iconic director even went so far as to offer financial support to the club to help fund “an encore performance.” You can read Scott’s letter in full below, and be sure to check out the clip of the play itself. With such tremendous time and effort poured into this endeavour, it’s a good thing the final product didn’t turn out to be a stinker. After all, in a school drama hall, everyone can hear you scream…