Is It Bigfoot? Mysterious Footprints In The Snow Leaves Many Wondering Who Or What Made Them

A retired couple from Medical Lake, Washington, who were out taking pictures of nature, came upon mysterious footprints in the snow. Local resident Steve Meacham and his wife attempted to follow the large footprints but the snow was too deep and they had to turn back.

Meacham posted a picture of the large tracks on a Medical Lake Community Information page on Facebook, insinuating that the footprints could have only been made from a Bigfoot since they were so huge, measuring at 24 inches long, 23 inches deep, and with a three-foot stride.

While some people have suggested that the tracks could have been made from a person snowshoeing or even by a moose, others have comically implied that they were made by the Easter Bunny. There are, however, quite a few people who do believe that the tracks were made from a Bigfoot. Meacham said, “I see two prints, I’ve never seen a moose walk and step and walk and step and not show signs of a four-legged creature.”

When KREM 2 contacted the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, they admitted that they had already been briefed on the photographs. However, biologists say the prints were more than likely made from a hiker plunging deep into the snow which is called “postholing”. But the tracks have captured the attention of Bigfoot investigators who are going to the location to examine the footprints.

The legend of Bigfoot is a very popular topic in the Northwest. A perfect example of that was in July 2018, a flyer had been distributed around Facebook saying that there have been several sightings of Bigfoot in the Kootenai National Forest. The flyer read, “Due to increasing flows in the Yaak River, Sasquatches are coming down from the high country to feed on fish and vegetation at the river’s edge.”

Stories of Bigfoot are also very common in Washington, as it’s the most active state in the country for reported sightings. In fact, they’re so serious about the creature that in 1984, the state passed a law that if anyone were to kill a Bigfoot, they could go to jail for a year and/or get a $1,000 fine. There is even a “Bigfoot Bridge” that allows animals – including Bigfoot – to travel safely across the busy interstate of I-90.

One of the most famous cases in Washington happened in 2005 when a hiker named Randee Chase captured pictures of what appears to be a Bigfoot on Silver Star Mountain in Gifford Pinchot National Forest. The figure in the pictures doesn’t appear to be a hiker or a snowshoer, so what exactly was it? Click here to see the picture Randee Chase took of the possible Bigfoot.