Monsters and Mysteries at a Military Base

One of the stranger aspects of the world of the paranormal is when you find that there are multiple strange phenomena in one specific place. For example, back in 1967, when the Mothman was soaring through the skies of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, the dreaded Men in Black were lurking in the shadows. Rendlesham Forest, Suffolk, England is the site of the U.K.’s most famous UFO encounter. People have reported other things in the forest that are just as strange as aliens, however. Large, black cats; phantom black dogs; ghostly figures; even an ape-like beast known as the Shug Monkey have been encountered in the woods. And then there’s the matter of a military base in the U.K.: Royal Air Force Alconbury. As Wikipedia notes: “Royal Air Force Alconbury or more simply RAF Alconbury is an active Royal Air Force station in Huntingdon, England. The airfield is in the civil parish of The Stukeleys, close to the villages of Great Stukeley, Little Stukeley, and Alconbury. Opened for in 1938 for use by Bomber Command the station has been used from 1942 by the United States Army Air Force and then the United States Air Force.” All of which brings us to the matter of high strangeness at this particular military facility.

In 2007, and in response to an article I wrote on werewolves, a man named Wes shared with me the details of his very own sighting of an upright wolf-like animal, thirty-seven years earlier. Wes said: “I encountered a werewolf (lack of better description) in England in 1970, I was 20 yrs. old when I was stationed at RAF Alconbury. I was in a secure weapons storage area when I encountered it. It seemed shocked and surprised to been caught off guard and I froze in total fright. I was armed with a .38 and never once considered using it. There was no aggression on its part. I could not comprehend what I was seeing. It is not human. It has a flat snout and large eyes. Its height is approx. 5 ft. and weight approx. 200 lbs. It is very muscular and thin. It wore no clothing and was only moderately hairy. It ran away on its hind legs and scurried over a chain link fence and ran deep into the dense wooded area adjacent to the base. I was extremely frightened but the fear developed into a total commitment of trying to contact it again. I was obsessed with it. I was able to see it again a few weeks later at a distance in the wooded area. I watched it for about 30 seconds slowly moving through the woods and I will never forget my good fortune to encounter it…and to know this ‘creature’ truly does lives among us.”

Interestingly, and as is the case with so many locations where shape-shifters are seen, RAF Alconbury has been the site of more than one supernatural mystery. For example, on the night of September 14, 1994, a large, black, triangular-shaped UFO was seen both flying by, and hovering over, the base by several amazed drivers – a story told to me by one of the witnesses several years later. Equally intriguing, in the winter of 1999, a large and fiery-eyed black dog was encountered by a guard at the base – who personally shared his story with me in 1999, albeit with an assurance of anonymity. It was around 3:00 a.m. when the huge hound was seen walking near a brightly-illuminated weapons-storage area. The guard in question, who was around seventy or eighty feet away from the dog at the time, called it over – assuming, at the time, that it was perhaps lost and had managed to wander onto the base. At the sound of the man’s words, the dog stopped in its tracks, turned, and walked towards him – which proved not to be a good thing.

It was at that point, with the dog’s face in the guard’s line of view, that the glowing red eyes of the beast could be seen. The guard, unsure what to do, simple stood there, and did absolutely nothing. Aside, that is, from staring, mouth agape, as the approximately four-feet-tall animal walked past him with a malevolent look on its face. It growled loudly and deeply as it did so. Shock immediately set in for the guard when the huge hound vanished before his eyes. Perhaps wisely he chose not to file an incident report. And who can blame him?