Mysterious Stranger With Knowledge of The Future Saves Man’s Life With a Shoulder Tap

“Guardian angel” stories are a dime a dozen. Many people have tales of strangers appearing seemingly out of nowhere and saving them from impending doom. But has one ever been caught on film before? A clip of CCTV footage from Turkey has emerged that shows a man’s life seemingly saved by a mysterious stranger with knowledge of the future.

The incident occurred one evening in Adana, Turkey, where shopkeeper Serdar Binici’yi was stacking goods outside his storefront. Binici’yi says he heard someone call out and felt a sudden tap on his shoulder and turned around towards the street. A moment later, a truck with a loose rear gate came around the corner, and the gate swung open right through the space where Serdar Binici’yi’s head was only seconds before.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV, and you can watch the video here. The mysterious stranger is already walking toward Binci’yi when the truck stars to turn the corner. He walks past Binci’yi and quickly taps him on the shoulder before continuing to calmly walk away. Binci’yi turns around with just enough time to jump backwards as the gate flies towards him. The timing of the incident is uncanny. Had the shoulder tap happened a second later it’s doubtful Serdar Binci’yi would have had time to react.

Some comments on the video have disagreed with saying that a life was saved. But a big metal gate swinging at that speed at perfect head-level can easily end someone. It’s certainly possible the impact wouldn’t have been fatal, but it’s, at the very least, one of those things you’d prefer doesn’t get answered.

After the truck passes by, Serdar looks around with a face that is genuinely confused. The stranger has already passed and a different man is putting the would-be killer gate back to where it belongs. It doesn’t seem like the stranger ever explained himself or had any other contact with Binci’yi after the incident.

So who was this mysterious shoulder-tapping stranger? Was he some sort of guardian angel? A wizard? An employee of the truck company that knew they cut corners on the gates? It’s probably just due to the low resolution of the video, but doesn’t the stranger have a bit of resemblance to Serdar Binci’yi himself? Did this shopkeeper have a run-in with himself from the future, or an alternate universe? Unless it hits the news in a few years that a market manager from Adana,Turkey invented the first time machine, I don’t think we’ll ever find out.

Alternate explanation: The stranger’s just a jerk just doing that supremely annoying prank where you tap someone on the wrong shoulder and confuse them. Then chance turned him into an angel.