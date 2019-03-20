Mysterious Video Footage Shows Potentially Haunted Police Station

A police station in Tumakuru, Karnataka, India, has apparently caught a ghost on video. The video shows what appears to be a spirit wandering around the front of the police station after midnight. Since it’s located adjacent to National Highway 4, many people believed that it’s the spirits of the individuals who have lost their lives by car accidents who are haunting the location.

Click here to see the video of the alleged ghost.

And that’s not the only haunted police station in India. In Jharkhand state, there is a police station that’s so haunted, the officers leave the location every night at eleven o’clock because of the ghosts. They even perform prayers at the station and make offerings to the spirits so that the ghosts don’t harm the officers.

And police stations aren’t the only locations that are allegedly haunted. There are many places full of paranormal activity in India, so let’s take a look at a few of them.

The GP Block in Meerut is said to be extremely haunted with many ghosts. Several people have claimed to have seen the ghosts of women wearing red dresses, as well as the apparition of a woman sitting on top of the roof. Others have witnessed four men sitting around a table drinking alcohol. People are so scared of that place that they avoid driving in front of the house.

The Savoy Hotel in Mussoorie is said to be haunted by the ghost of Lady Garnett-Orme who was murdered there by someone putting strychnine in her medicine bottle. The doctor who was taking care of her was found dead several years later in a very similar way, adding to the mystery. The story of the hotel was even the inspiration for Agatha Christie’s novel called The Mysterious Affair at Styles.

For over 100 years, people have claimed that Lady Garnett-Orme haunts the hallways and ballrooms of the hotel. In fact, numerous visitors to the hotel have said that they heard the piano inexplicably playing as the chandelier swung back and forth. Pool cues hitting snooker balls can be heard in the billiards room when nobody was around the table, and a woman is often seen leaving empty rooms that are locked from the outside.

Dow Hill of Kurseong in West Bengal is said to be the most haunted hill station in all of India. In fact, it has everything from haunted buildings and roads, to mysterious forests, terrifying red eyes, a headless body, and unexplained deaths. “Death Road” is a small portion of the road that’s located between Dow Hill Road and the Forest office. Many woodcutters who have worked in that area have reported seeing a young headless boy walking on the road before vanishing into the woods.

As for the woods, many people have had feelings of being watched and followed by an unseen entity. Several of them have claimed to have seen red eyes glaring back at them, in addition to witnessing a woman walking around wearing grey clothes. Some have even lost their minds and/or committed suicide while in the forests.

Located close to the spooky woods is the Victoria Boys High School which is also said to be haunted. During the winter vacation between December and March, people have heard loud whispering and the sounds of footsteps even though the building was closed.