Olivia Newton-John Claims That She Is Frequently Visited By Ghosts

Olivia Newton-John says that she is often visited by the ghosts of her friends who have passed away. The Grease star revealed the ghostly encounters in her new memoir book titled Don’t Stop Believin’.

In her book, she claimed that the spirits of her famous friends – singer-songwriter John Denver who died in 1997 and singer Karen Carpenter who died in 1983 – are always around her when she’s doing a performance and that they act as her spirit guides to help make sure that nothing goes wrong during her shows. She said, “I often feel as if they hover around me when I perform. They are my spirit guides who I ask to support me before every show and they keep me strong. They’re gone, but their love never dies.”

The 70-year-old actress is currently battling cancer for the third time in her life, so she needs all the support she can get. She also admitted that it’s not only her famous friends’ ghosts that visit her, but several other spirits, such as several family members and the daughter of one of her friends who passed away as a child. “She has been with me ever since (she passed away), along with my parents (and) my sister,” Newton-John stated.

In addition to the hauntings, she also wrote about the time she found out that Karen Carpenter had passed away from heart failure that was caused by the eating disorder anorexia. She remembered that she was in her car in Los Angeles, listening to the radio, when she heard the tragic news. “It was as if the sky fell to Earth,” she wrote, “My stomach hit the ground.” The two women were supposed to meet up the following day.

In another part of her book, she mentions that in 1988 she had performed for the late Princess Diana alongside Sir Cliff Richard. She described the princess as being “beautiful and charming,” adding that she could “feel the kindness in her eyes.”

Newton-John, herself, has had a very successful career. She sold over 100 million albums and won very prestigious awards for her singing talents, including four Grammy Awards, and several Country Music, American Music, and People’s Choice Awards. In addition, she had ten #1 hit songs including “Physical”.

In 1978, she starred alongside John Travolta in Grease. The best-selling soundtrack included the still-popular songs, “You’re The One That I Want” and “Summer Nights.” To this day, Grease is still the most successful movie musical ever.

Olivia Newton-John is famous all around the world, so it’s not surprising that people (and yes, even ghosts) are drawn to her.