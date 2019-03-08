Photo Captures Mysterious Lights In The Waters Of Northern Ireland

Is it aliens? Strange lights were seen in the waters off Bangor in County Down, Northern Ireland. In fact, numerous people reported seeing the mysterious lights in the water and a few of them even captured pictures of the strange phenomenon and posted them online.

A woman named Jackie is one of several people who took pictures of the lights, and underneath the Facebook post of her photograph, it said that she walked around trying to figure out what it was since there were no divers or bubbles or anything left on the shore line to indicate that someone was in the water. Apparently, the lights flickered, turning off and on at random times and intervals.

While it’s possible that it could have been divers in the water, nobody has yet to come forward. Mark Piper, who is a local diver, said that he had asked around if anyone was in the water as it’s a very popular location at this time of year, but nobody claimed that it was them.

Eve O’Connor, who also witnessed the unexplained lights, said that they just appeared after a “strange fog” had lifted. “It was like two pinky peach sheens on the water that were concentrated in the middle,” she explained, adding, “There had been a strange on-off fog as soon as we had left for the coastal path. I thought maybe it was the sun breaking through in a strangely specific way.”

You can see a picture of the mysterious lights by clicking here.

Ireland is no stranger to alleged UFO sightings. Just a few months ago, in November of 2018, several pilots reported seeing an unidentified object in the skies over Ireland. The pilot of the British Airways flight BA94 contacted air traffic controllers to ask them if there were any military exercises in progress off the west coast of Ireland as she witnessed an unidentified flying object moving past the plane. It was confirmed that there weren’t any military exercises going on at that specific time.

Another pilot who was flying a Virgin Airlines aircraft spotted something unexplained that he described as a “meteor or another object making some kind of re-entry,” also adding that there appeared to be “multiple objects following the same sort of trajectory – very bright from where we were.” In addition to those two witnesses, another pilot chimed in by expressing, “Glad I’m not the only one.”

While the alien theory is a popular explanation as to what those lights were, several Brexit jokes were also included as a possible explanation. One person commented by saying, “It’s Theresa May trying to find somewhere useful to put the Irish border after Brexit,” while another claimed that it was probably a “dreadnought class British submarine getting ready for Brexit.”