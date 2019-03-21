Pilot Encounters UFO Over Las Vegas Visible Only on Night Vision

Air traffic controllers in Las Vegas recorded a bizarre interaction this week stemming from a pilot’s encounter with an unidentified aerial object. The event took place on Saturday, March 16th, 2019 around 9:00 pm local time when an air ambulance pilot flying 15 miles west of Las Vegas spotted something odd in the sky at around 7,000 feet over the southwestern corner of Las Vegas. The pilot told air traffic controllers about the object and that he could only see the object through night vision; air traffic control, meanwhile, reported seeing nothing on radar.

Aviation sleuth Tyler Rogoway at The Drive ran a scan of available flight data and found no aircraft nor anything anomalous on radar at the time. Still, that doesn’t mean a low-flying or small object couldn’t have eluded radar. In the audio of the interaction posted online, the pilot tells air traffic control that it may have been a balloon – although a pilot spotting an unlit balloon at night from nine miles away would be pretty amazing, night vision or not.

While there’s not much to go on in this incident other than a somewhat comical interaction between air traffic control and a pilot concerning some type of unidentified and seemingly insignificant object, any UFO report from the Nevada desert is curious based on the area’s history. The deserts of Nevada are home to many of the most famous and infamous UFO sightings, paranormal hotspots, alleged research facilities, and overall weirdness. Who knows what the pilot might have seen?

Air Methods, the air ambulance company which operates the helicopter, has yet to respond to requests for more information concerning the incident and The Drive reports that “at this point it looks as if they are actively trying to avoid discussing the event with us.” Again, probably nothing, right?

Then again, is anything in the Nevada desert ever what it seems?