Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s New Home May Come With Ghosts

Being a member of the royal family definitely has its perks, but to ghosts and spirits, it doesn’t matter how famous or wealthy the family is, they will haunt anyone who comes near them. And unfortunately for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, they may soon find out how many ghosts are roaming around their new property.

Once the renovations are complete, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be moving out of their home at Kensington Palace and relocating to Berkshire – specifically Frogmore Cottage which is located within the grounds of Windsor’s Home Park. Their newly renovated house will overlook the beautiful grounds of Frogmore House which is where they held their wedding reception. They plan on moving there before the birth of their first child due in April of this year.

In addition to the breathtaking landscape and scenery of the estate, the couple will also be living in proximity to numerous graves. About a ten minute walk across from their cottage is the royal burial ground at Frogmore which is the resting place of several members of the royal family as well as their spouses. Located adjacent to that is the Royal Mausoleum which has the tombs of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert. And not too far from there is the Duchess of Kent’s Mausoleum which is the resting place of Queen Victoria’s mother.

With several people buried on the property, it’s not surprising that there have been reports of paranormal activity there. The ghost of King Henry VIII has been seen pacing along the corridors and halls of Windsor Castle. The ghost of his second wife, Anne Boleyn, has apparently been seen at the Dean’s Cloister at the Castle. And the couple’s daughter, Elizabeth I, is said to haunt the Royal Library. Guests who have stayed at the castle have reported hearing the footsteps of the Tudor King.

This isn’t the first property associated with Harry and Meghan that is allegedly haunted. As a wedding present, the Queen gave the newlyweds York Cottage which is located on the grounds of the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. The cottage is said to be haunted by Prince Albert Victor – or Prince Eddy. The main Sandringham House has had many reports of paranormal activity and even Prince Charles himself claimed to have felt a presence there. The reflection of a young woman wearing a black mask has been seen in a bedroom mirror by Prince Christopher of Greece. The apparition in the mirror resembled a portrait from the 18th century that’s in Houghton Hall, Norfolk.

With all of the security cameras around their property, maybe the royal couple will be lucky enough (or not) to capture one of the many alleged ghosts on video.