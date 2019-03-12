Tom Delonge’s To the Stars Academy Wants to Warp Spacetime

If you had told me around the time 1999’s Enema of the State debuted that Blink 182 guitarist and co-frontman Tom DeLonge would for better or worse one day become one of the public faces of modern UFOlogy (definitely worse) , I wouldn’t have believed it. Then again, Donald Trump is now President of the United States and the Berenstein Bears are now the Berenstain Bears, so maybe it’s time we all accept that the massive computer simulation we live in is glitching out and just move on with it.

DeLonge first burst onto the anomalistics scene in 2016 with the release of Sekret Machines Book 1: Chasing Shadows, a science fiction novel co-written with A.J. Hartley which blends real events and not-so-real events into a compelling tale of government cover-ups, anomalous aerial phenomena, and curiously-spelled titles. Following the book’s release, DeLonge teamed up with some fairly big names to form To the Stars Academy, self-described as “a consortium among science, aerospace and entertainment that will work collectively to allow gifted researchers the freedom to explore exotic science and technologies with the infrastructure and resources to rapidly transition them to products that can change the world.”

It’s important to note that they include “entertainment” in their list of target industries, as DeLonge and company seem to be much more focused on producing books and television series than they are actually working towards disclosure of any secrets the government may possess concerning UFOs. Still, DeLonge and To the Stars keep assuring us all that more groundbreaking revelations are coming if we all just wait patiently and, more importantly, buy their books.

To that end, To the Stars, Inc. has recently filed its 2019 documents with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) detailing its plans for the coming year. The filings were dug up by Keith Basterfield at the always insightful blog Unidentified Aerial Phenomena – Scientific Research. According to the filings, To the Stars, Inc. is focusing on its science division in 2019, and appears to have plans to carry out research in some of the most advanced theoretical physics imaginable.

According to Basterfield’s research, some of To the Stars, Inc.’s planned projects include: research into Beamed Energy Propulsion, or BEP, a method for launching spacecraft using high-powered lasers; and Space Time Metric Engineering (STME), a long-theorized method of long-distance space travel in which space and time are manipulated or ‘bent’ in order to instantly travel unimaginably long distances.

Basterfield notes that despite how lofty the goals reported in these SEC filings are, To the Stars Academy operates no known active research projects or facilities capable of actually, you know, researching these technologies. Can an institute led by a former pop punk rocker be the first to achieve Beamed Energy Propulsion launch systems or Space Time Metric Engineering capable of bending space time itself, or is this all more smoke and mirrors designed to sell books and promote upcoming television series?