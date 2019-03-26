Tribute Bands Don’t Fear Performing At This Haunted Theater

Located in Bacup, Lancashire, England, the Bacup Royal Court Theatre is not only known for the tremendous musical talents that perform there, but it’s also said to be extremely haunted. Pretty much every location inside of the theater is associated with some sort of paranormal activity and the place is so well known that it was even investigated by the crew of the television series Most Haunted.

The theater, which first opened in 1893, has been long associated with spooky events occurring for many generations, and one of the volunteers named Judie Schofield discussed several of these stories. Judie claimed that many ghost hunters and mediums have visited the location and they all seem to make contact with the same entities. Let’s take a look at some of the alleged spirits that are believed to lurk around the theater.

Kitty Hereward worked as an usherette during the 1910s and this large lady would not take any nonsense from anyone. While she was working, she wore a black dress with a white apron and lace cap (like a maid’s uniform). She is known to haunt the area where guests enter the auditorium, and she has supposedly appeared in people’s photos wearing her uniform.

The corridor where the dressing rooms are located is narrow, long, and completely dark during performances. And that’s where the spirit of a stern wardrobe mistress is said to hang around. “You can always feel someone walking up and down this corridor,” Judie said. The wardrobe mistress is also said to slam doors.

Back before it was a theater, the building was a steel foundry that was very dangerous with fires and tragic accidents. One worker in particular, named Abraham Dewhurst (or Mad Ab) is believed to haunt the old boiler room. The male apparition that wears a black leather apron apparently scares away two ghostly children who are down there in the room as well.

In the small corridor located behind the back seats of the second tier of the theatre, people have heard footsteps running behind them but when they turn around, nobody was there. Others have reported the chairs being in the downward position as if someone was sitting in them, but the volunteers specifically remembered putting them up.

Every dressing room is named after a specific musical, and it’s in the Phantom of the Opera room where actors have reported seeing a ghostly old face in the mirror staring back at them.

You’d think that with all of the paranormal activity that’s been happening at the theater, business would be suffering, but that’s not the case at the Bacup Royal Court Theatre. There are numerous upcoming events planned there, including several musical tributes to honor great legends, such as David Bowie, George Michael, Neil Diamond, Simon and Garfunkel, Queen, and Nirvana, just to name a few.

Will the “real” David Bowie, George Michael, Freddie Mercury and Kurt Cobain make an “appearance” at their tribute concerts?