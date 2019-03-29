Unexplained Ghostly Sighting Along A Dirt Road Leaves Couple Frightened

The scene was already a creepy one – like the beginning of a horror movie – a Friday night drive down a dirt road, surrounded by fog. But what a couple witnessed alongside the dirt road left them terrified.

The couple was driving on Old Pinevale Road, which cuts into the town of Lochaber, Nova Scotia, Canada. Nothing seemed out of the ordinary at first, as Brianna MacRae and her boyfriend Mike had made that same drive many times before. But they soon got an eerie feeling as they were driving down the road, with MacRae writing in a Facebook post, “We had a bad feeling before we even saw anything; I was already starting to tear up before we even saw anything.” And their feelings were right, as they noticed something glowing in the distance. The bright, glowing figure was in the shape of a person and it was just standing by the side of the woods. There weren’t any houses around, so what they saw didn’t make a lot of sense.

But what happened next is completely unexplainable. After they witnessed the glowing apparition, the battery for their Sea-Doo, which was in the backseat of their truck, suddenly began to spark. The sparks from the battery flew everywhere inside of the truck and even underneath the seats. Once Mike stopped the truck and moved the battery, it stopped sparking. It is widely believed that spirits feed off of energy, so it’s possible that the ghost was stealing the energy from the battery in order to show itself.

Needless to say, they were both extremely relieved when they got off that part of the road. “Obviously we were both still upset but we felt safe again when we left that road. I will never take that route ever again even though I’ve driven on it a thousand times,” she wrote.

There are several alleged haunted locations around Nova Scotia, with some of them not being too far from this couple’s experience. One of those locations is Caledonia Mills where the “Fire-Spook” is located. In January of 1922, a fire started in a farm house where Alexander and Mary MacDonald resided with their 16-year-old adopted daughter, Mary-Ellen. When the fire was put out, another one suddenly erupted in an empty room at the opposite end of the house. In fact, they had many fires over the years – 30 unexplained fires to be exact.

And it wasn’t just the fires that were mysterious, their animals were often found moved to another location inside of the barn without explanation. The unexplained events caught the attention of several reporters and even Sir Arthur Conan Doyle (the author of Sherlock Holmes) was invited to the location to investigate.

Another very haunted location is St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish. With all of the paranormal activity that’s associated with this place, it’s not surprising that it’s considered to be one of Canada’s most haunted universities. Staff and students have claimed to have seen elevators move between floors with nobody inside of them, in addition to hearing unexplained noises, and doors opening and closing on their own.

There is one building in particular that’s said to be very haunted, and that’s the Mount St. Bernard Residence Hall. Apparently the “blue nun” haunts that location. As the legend goes, a nun fell in love with a priest, but felt so guilty over the affair, she jumped from a balcony in Gilmora Hall to her death and is said to still roam around the property.

Other paranormal activity reported at the university is that an antique phone has been heard ringing, electronic devices have malfunctioned, lights and appliances turning on in the middle of the night, chairs and other objects moving on their own, and slamming doors. Some people have even seen ghostly apparitions in lobbies and game rooms, as well as hearing unexplained footsteps following them when nobody else was around.