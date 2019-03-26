Uri Geller is Organizing Mass Telepathy Against Brexit

If you had the power of telepathy, would you use it to bend spoons or politicians? If you had the ability to organize a mass telepathic event, would you use it to bend a lot of spoons or bend a lot of politicians … or just one with a lot of power? If you chose the latter, would you use that power on an elected official or a power-hungry mass murdering dictator? If you’re Uri Geller, the latest news has pulled you out of the spoon drawer and into the world of Brexit, where the forever-linked-to-bent-spoonery psychic has called for a mass telepathic push to bend British Prime Minister Theresa May into the shape of a Brexit blocker. Can he do it? All the way from Israel, where he currently lives? Will this be more successful than the band of witches who tried to influence the current U.S. president? Will any spoons be harmed?

“Maybe I’m a bit too late but at least I’m trying my best to use my paranormal abilities, because I’m very concerned that Theresa May will step out of EU.”

A little late? Uri Geller is, of course, the psychic who has claimed to possess the powers of psychokinesis, dowsing, and telepathy and became famous to the general public for seeming to telekinetically bend spoons on television, and in the paranormal world for participating in the Stargate Project which studied various psychic phenomena. Controversies surrounding Geller’s alleged powers are too numerous to mention, but … if he truly has even a minor ability to cause major change by moving the masses to mentally accomplish what voting hasn’t been able too, should he use it? Is Brexit the proper target?

“I feel psychically and very strongly that most British people do not want Brexit. I love you very much but I will not allow you to lead Britain into Brexit. As much as I admire you, I will stop you telepathically from doing this – and believe me I am capable of executing it.”

Geller at least warned the prime minister on his Facebook page to get ready to be bombarded by the brainpower of Britons and Brexit-haters worldwide. He also pointed out that his power has been “validated” by the CIA, MI5 and Mossad. That’s a pretty impressive fan club, even there doesn’t seem to be much, if any, proof. Be that as it may, May could conceivably at least be influenced or at least impressed if Geller could prove that thousands or even millions of Britons heard his call and are attempting to send “no Brexit” mindbeams to 10 Downing Street. That kind of paranormal polling can’t be any worse than what we’ve been seeing lately in the U.K. and the U.S.

If May is truly influenced by anti-Brexit mass telepathy, who or what should Uri target next? Meanwhile, check and see if your spoons feel hot.