Woman Collapsed After Coming Into Contact With Haunted Painting

Lee Steer, who owns The Haunted Objects Museum, is showcasing his creepy items across England. When he and his partner, Linzi Sheeran, displayed their objects in Gloucester in front of a crowd, one woman in particular was highly affected by one of the haunted items.

Lyn Cinderey, who is known as the “ghost lady” in Gloucester as she was the former host of Ghost Tours that took people on spooky walks throughout the city, became suddenly ill when the “Sinister” painting was brought out. She started to feel ill by a pounding headache and soon after she began to feel sick. She then felt very dizzy and that’s when she attempted to stand up to tell someone that she was feeling ill and at that point she collapsed onto the ground.

Lyn explained what happened. “The team had all the objects on the tables at the New Inn. There were two tables, one of the light energy objects and then the other of the darker energy objects.” She then said, “As soon as I saw the painting that they call “Sinister” that was it. I felt so ill that I was sick to my stomach.” After she had collapsed, she was taken away to another part of the hotel where a medium performed a spiritual cleansing on her.

The painting is said to have came from Revesby Abbey but it is unknown as to who the artist was. It’s terrifying looking to say the least as it has skeletons on each side of the painting with a fire in the middle of it. It was suppose to be used in the 2018 film Finders Keepers but after the crew members and cast felt very uneasy around it, it was scrapped from the movie.

After Mr. Steer took the painting off the hands of the previous owner, he also began to experience paranormal activity. He placed the painting against a wall in a room but the next day when he entered, it was against a totally different wall. There was another report of the images in the painting moving which caused people to become ill.

With the exception of a woman collapsing, all in all, the night was a success and the team plans to return to Gloucester later this year. Mr. Steer said, “It was interesting to see what happened that night. I have to report what happens around the picture and add to the list of happenings.”

It was, however, a bit frightening to see a woman collapse during their live feed. “It was scary at the time because someone collapsed during a Facebook live broadcast,” he said. He then warned of the real dangers surrounding some of the haunted objects, “Everyone was in silence. When we got Lyn out of the room I said to those that were there that I was not kidding and these events can be serious and we go to these venues at our own risk.”

Check out the terrifying “Sinister” painting, as well as a video of the live feed that was being broadcasted when Lyn collapsed.