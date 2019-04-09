116-Year-Old Haunted Doll Blinks In Selfie Photo

It’s one thing to take a selfie with a haunted object, but it’s a whole different story when the doll is caught blinking. What’s even more terrifying is that the 116-year-old doll doesn’t have eyelids, eyelashes, or eyes.

Paranormal investigators Craig Jones and Matt Wood were investigating an old abandoned (and allegedly haunted) building in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, called “The Village of the Damned” when they took the creepy photo with the doll.

Another paranormal investigator named Miki York came into possession of the doll when a woman named Julie contacted him on Twitter begging him to take the haunted doll off her hands. In 1903, the doll that’s named Janet was given to Julie’s grandmother by her grandmother. But ever since then the doll has been haunting everyone who has come into contact with it.

Whenever people have been around Janet the doll, they have gotten headaches, as well as feeling dizzy and sick. Some have even heard disembodied voices as well as unexplained footsteps.

Jones described taking the creepy picture, “I love haunted objects and actually being on an investigation with a haunted doll is amazing, which is what made me want to get a picture with her.” But they did not expect to experience what happened next, “We took a picture with Janet, and as I looked at the picture it looked like her eyes were closed. But then I remembered that she doesn’t have any eyes or eyelids and just has empty sockets, so I turned my torch on to check, as it was dark and I saw that she doesn’t.”

Although they took several more pictures attempting to recreate the original photo, they didn’t succeed. In the picture, the doll looks as though she’s wearing eye shadow and has eyelashes, but since there’s nothing in her eye sockets, that is definitely one mysterious and very terrifying picture.

Click here to see pictures of Janet the doll.

As for the building they were investigating called “The Village of the Damned”, it’s been around for several centuries. It was used as a slaughterhouse prior to turning into a Malt House. One of the alleged ghosts that are said to haunt the location is Mr. Merryweather who owned the Malt House until he passed away in 1835.

It is believed that men, women, and even children were once captured and held in one of the hidden rooms inside of the building and that’s where many people have claimed to have seen ghostly apparitions. In fact, numerous accounts of full bodied apparitions (including monks) and shadow figures have reportedly been seen at the location.

Other paranormal reports include seeing unexplained mist and fog, hearing a baby cry, and a piano playing when nobody was near it. With all of that paranormal activity, in addition to the blinking doll, that’s certainly one terrifying location.