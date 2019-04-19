19.13 – MU Plus+ Podcast

MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
Is a long forgotten secret lurking in the subterranean depths of the Sydney metro system? On this episode we take a look at the recent revelations of a Transport worker who claims something weird is going on under Sydney. We also find out what happened to a man to encountered an angry mountain Nymph on a camping trip before finishing the show with some “trauma strand” removal….. That’s true.
Links
- Former Train Worker Reveals Haunting Secrets Underneath The Streets of Sydney
- Strange Encounters with Bizarre Tunnel-Dwelling Monsters
- Former train worker lifts the lid on the dark secrets lurking below Sydney
- Subterranean Sydney: the city’s secret life below the surface
- Inside the disused tunnels of St James Station in Sydney
- The Brisbane Line Controversy
- Timeless: A Paranormal Personal History
- The Angelic Initiative, Episode 710 – Cool & Uncool Trees
- The Angelic Initiative, Episode 1012 – Earth’s Foot-Dragging
- The Angelic Initiative, Episode 1008 – Neo-Nazi Era