21.13 – MU Podcast

Mankind has always been plagued by certain ‘Dark Forces’. From the demons of medieval times to poltergeist and modern UFO entity encounters, it appears that there is some unifying force behind this activity. On this episode we discuss “The Dark Gods” and speculate on the unsettling possibility that we are not, and have never been, alone on this planet.

Then in our Plus+ extension we discuss the theory that interdimensional travel that could be the cause of phantom explosions and mysterious booms heard all over the world.

Sponsors

Squarespace – Head to Squarespace.com/MU for a free trial use the offer code MU to save 10% off your first purchase of a website or domain.

– Head to for a free trial use the offer code to save your first purchase of a website or domain. MadisonReed – You deserve gorgeous professional hair color delivered to your door! Get 10% off plus free shipping on their first Color Kit with code UNIVERSE

Links

Plus+ Extension

The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ Members. To join, click HERE.