21.14 – MU Podcast

Genuine adult cases of past-life memory recall are so rare that many paranormal researchers tend to dismiss them. However, on this episode of Mysterious Universe we will discuss one of the most compelling verifiable cases of past-life memory recall to ever see the light of day.

Then in our Plus+ extension we take a look at some of the most incredible engineering failures before blasting into a space-sex romp on Phobos that is beyond belief.

