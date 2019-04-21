21.14 – MU Podcast

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:19:42 — 73.5MB)
MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)
Genuine adult cases of past-life memory recall are so rare that many paranormal researchers tend to dismiss them. However, on this episode of Mysterious Universe we will discuss one of the most compelling verifiable cases of past-life memory recall to ever see the light of day.
Then in our Plus+ extension we take a look at some of the most incredible engineering failures before blasting into a space-sex romp on Phobos that is beyond belief.
Sponsors
- BioLite – Products that change the way you will cook, power, and light your life outside and off-grid. Use the code UNIVERSE for 15% off your order!
Links
- A Supernatural War: Magic, Divination, and Faith during the First World War
- John W. Perry: Visionary Experience or Psychosis (excerpt)
- Ghost Dance
- The Ghost Dance And The Wounded Knee Massacre Of 1890
- Connected: The Emergence of Global Consciousness
- Visionary Experiences
- Historical Confirmation of Hitler’s Demonic Possession
- Did Adolph Hitler encounter something in Vienna, Austria that He had to Possess.
- Hitler and the Secret Societies
- Occult Reich
- Adolf Hitler was Demonically Possessed
- Society for Psychical Research
Plus+ Extension
The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.
- Humble Pi: A Comedy of Maths Errors
- George H. Smith
- Barbara Hudson & Those Sexy Saucer People
- Those Sexy Saucer People: True Chronicles of the Early UFO Contactees
- Pepsi Harrier Jet Commercial