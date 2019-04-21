21.15 – MU Podcast

MU Podcast
What happens when you let an ET drive your car or go to a nightclub with them? We find out on this episode as we discuss an incredibly unusual Scandinavian UFO encounter.

Then in our Plus+ extension we cover a disturbing case of death precognition before exploring cases of after-death dream communication.

