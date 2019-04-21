21.15 – MU Podcast

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:35:22 — 87.6MB)
What happens when you let an ET drive your car or go to a nightclub with them? We find out on this episode as we discuss an incredibly unusual Scandinavian UFO encounter.
Then in our Plus+ extension we cover a disturbing case of death precognition before exploring cases of after-death dream communication.
Links
- UFOs In the Sture Johansson Channeling
- The Swede Richard Hoglund
- The Contactee Who Drove a MIB-car
- Gösta Johansson – Pioneer Ufologist
- Empirical evidence in the Richard Höglund case
- Earth: An Alien Enterprise: The Shocking Truth Behind the Greatest Cover-Up in Human History
- Volvo 21134 A Duett 1960