21.16 – MU Podcast

Mavis Pittilla was initially a reluctant psychic. After a strange experience she began to see dead people Sixth Sense style and didn’t like it! On this episode of Mysterious Universe we follow her incredible story which involves psychic interactions with helper spirits and time portals in far away lands.
Then in our Plus+ extension we discuss the overlooked story of Lorraine Warren and her psychic Bigfoot encounter.
- Spiritualism Society
- Droplets of God: The Life and Philosophy of Mavis Pittilla
- The Spiritualist Association of Great Britain
- The Spiritualist