21.16 – MU Podcast

Mavis Pittilla was initially a reluctant psychic. After a strange experience she began to see dead people Sixth Sense style and didn’t like it! On this episode of Mysterious Universe we follow her incredible story which involves psychic interactions with helper spirits and time portals in far away lands.

Then in our Plus+ extension we discuss the overlooked story of Lorraine Warren and her psychic Bigfoot encounter.

Sponsors

BlueChew – Visit BlueChew.com and get your first shipment FREE when use our special promo code UNIVERSE

ProFlowers – Right now, get one dozen assorted roses for $19.99 with the offer code UNIVERSE

Links

Plus+ Extension

The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ Members. To join, click HERE.