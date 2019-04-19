A New Loch Ness Monster Video by the Grandson of a Previous Witness

Are you getting tired of and possibly irritated by all of those recent Loch Ness monster videos recorded by that guy in Ireland sitting in front of his TV watching the Loch Ness monster-cam? Well, here’s some good news. The latest video in what is turning into a record-breaking year for sightings was taken by a man standing on the shore of the loch. Not only that, he knew what to look for because he’s the grandson of an early Loch Ness monster spotter. Did he see the same one as Granddad?

“I was at St Ninian’s just past the exhibition centre outside Drumnadrochit when I saw something in the water. I’ve no idea what it was but it was certainly moving very fast.”

Rory Cameron told the Inverness Courier he recorded the thing in the water while he was at St. Ninian’s, a quaint little Scottish Episcopal church of the Anglican Communion which traces its history back to St Columba. (Watch the video here.) Does that name ring a bell, Nessie fans? Yes, St. Columba is credited with being the first witness of the Loch Ness monster back in the sixth century. Drumnadrochit is less than two kilometers from Urquhart Castle, the prime Nessie viewing spot on A82.

“I’ve lived in the area for 20 years and I’ve driven on the A82 every day but I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Rory Cameron is a local businessman – the managing director of Cobbs Bakery in Drumnadrochit (don’t click on their link if you’re hungry). Having driven past the same spot for 20 years, he says he knows what’s water, what’s a log, what’s a boat and what’s something else.

“Some said it must have been a boat but in the clip you see a boat at Urquhart Castle and the size of this, whatever it is, is miniscule. It can’t be a boat or a jet ski because there would be water coming out of the back.”

The anomaly he saw is in the middle of the video frame, while the boat is on the far right. It’s clear that the ‘thing’ is moving much faster than the boat. Rory may be basing his assessment on family history.

“My uncle Willie Cameron told me my grandfather Iain Cameron witnessed something very similar back in the 1960s. He was on a fishing outing with two friends and he made a similar sighting. He couldn’t explain what it was and neither can I. He was head of the local police constabulary and his sighting was seen by nine other witnesses that hadn’t collaborated prior to the event. He took a legal angle rather than scientific angle.”

Sure enough, there’s a listing in The Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register on June 15, 1965, by a “Mr. Cameron & Mr. Fraser.”

So, we have a recent sighting by a “business leader” who is the grandson of a police chief – signs that both can be considered credible witnesses. While he wouldn’t commit to saying that what he recorded was Nessie nor if he thought it was the same thing Grandpa Iain saw, he says he definitely believes in the Loch Ness monster.

In honor of the sighting, Cameron ought to run a sale at Cobbs Bakery on monster cakes.