Alleged Bigfoot Seen and Recorded Walking Up Mountain in Utah

Is Utah becoming ground zero for Bigfoot sightings? Just a few months after a well-studied sighting in Provo, which started with a video and spawned multiple visits by various Bigfoot investigators but has yet to be resolved, another sighting was recorded on Lone Peak, less than 25 miles north of Provo. Is the Utah Bigfoot (or clan of Bigfoots) becoming bold or careless? As more videos appear, albeit still far away and detail-challenged, are we getting closer to a definitive shot? Will it happen in Utah?

“I think I have captured a video of a Sasquatch 03/23/19. At around 10:30 AM. Up on Wasatch Range. near Lone Peak. It was high up to where I don’t think any man will hike up it. I think it’s something to check into.”

The Rocky Mountain Sasquatch Organization received a video from Tanner Hargis and, after viewing it, initiated a conversation with him to get more information. Hargis identified his location — west of I-15 near Bangerter Highway (State Route 154 (SR-154), which runs west and then north from Draper to Salt Lake City) facing the Wasatch Range near Lone Peak. Lone Peak, southeast of Salt Lake City, has an elevation of 11,260 feet (3,430 meters). Tanner put his own elevation at “between 7 to 9 thousand feet” and the creature in the video at “about 8600 feet in elevation.” The video was shot through his “spotting score” scope which has a zoom of “10*60*80.” Spotting scopes are more powerful than binoculars and are used by birders, hunters and target shooters. This one had a 10x to 60x variable zoom with an 80mm lens, but the being in the view was an estimated seven miles away and walking in a snowstorm, so the details were non-existent. Despite that, Tanner said of the creature:

“Looked 8 ft tall. It was walking up-hill fast with arms hanging to its knees.” “It was high up to where I don’t think any man will hike up it.”

That was enough to convince Tanner he was seeing a Sasquatch and contact RMSO. After reviewing it, the video and commentary was posted on the RMSO blog and YouTube page. (View the video and commentary here.) Based on the elevation and conditions, most commenters seem to agree that the being is not a human. However, based on the distance, the white background and the snow falling, any further identification is at best speculation.

Except … this is the second Bigfoot sighting with video in this general area in two months. If they are of Sasquatch, are the conditions driving them out of the mountains into areas where they’re more easily seen and out long enough that they can be recorded? Why Utah? While there certainly have been sightings in the state before, the combination of the close timeline and the videos of these two make the area a definite hotspot for watchers this spring and summer.

If it’s not a Bigfoot, what is it?