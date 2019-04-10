An Ancient “Fast-Food” Counter And A 2,500-Year-Old High Priest

Archaeologists have discovered a well-preserved “fast food” counter in the ancient Roman city of Pompeii. Around 150 thermopolia (or snack bars) have already been discovered around the city and they were primarily used by poor locals who didn’t have cooking facilities in their homes. Coarse bread with salty fish, lentils, baked cheese, and spicy wine were the typical items found on the menus. Unfortunately for the less fortunate citizens who had no choice but to eat at the “fast food” counters, they were mocked and scorned by the more elite residents.

The 2,000-year-old relic with a beautifully frescoed counter was found in Regio V, which is a 54-acre site located north of the archaeological park. There were other relics found in that area which includes a very well-preserved fresco with the image of the mythological hunter Narcissus looking at his own reflection in a pool of water. Remains of two women and three children were also discovered, as well as the remains of a harnessed horse and saddle. These recent findings in Pompeii are the most comprehensive excavations in that area since the 1960s.

Pompeii is one of the world’s most visited archaeological sites. The city was destroyed in 79 A.D. by a devastating volcanic eruption that killed over 2,000 residents. But later in the 16th century, the ruins were found with the first excavations taking place in 1748.

You can see pictures of the ancient “fast food” counter by clicking here.

In other news, people from all around the world saw history being made on Sunday, April 7, 2019 when Egyptian archaeologists and other researchers discovered a 2,500-year-old mummy of a high priest on the live television event, “Expedition Unknown: Egypt Live”. They not only found the mummy of the high priest, but also two other mummies as well as several antiquities including a wax head. They believe that the wax head is that of one of the high priests called “Irt Hrw”. In fact, the head is the exact cast of a high priest mummy from 2,500 years ago.

The episode was filmed in a labyrinth of underground tombs and inner chambers of a remote burial site called Al-Ghorifa which is around 165 miles south of Cairo, Egypt. The live broadcast was viewed by millions of people worldwide who watched as host Josh Gates, Egyptologist Dr. Zahi Hawass, and several other researchers made the historic discoveries.

In addition to the mummy of a powerful high priest, two other mummies that are believed to be connected to each other were found. One of the mummies, based on the artifacts that were discovered near the body, was that of a female. The second mummy was found inside of the “Family Tomb” which was the resting place of a whole family dating back 2,500 years. Other items found in the Family Tomb were the remains of a family dog, an ancient Egyptian board game, and four canopic jars that were used to hold the organs of the mummy. The inscriptions found on his sarcophagus indicate that the second mummy was a male singer in the temple of Thoth who is an Egyptian god.