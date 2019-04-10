Beast of Cornwall? Many Sightings and Pet Attacks by Mysterious Big Black Cat

“Honey, have you seen Spot?”

That’s never something a dog owner wants to hear, but it’s particularly disconcerting these days in parts of Cornwall, England, where a number of people have seen a mysterious big black cat and a Labrador ran home bloodied and clawed after an encounter with a creature who left paw prints five inches wide. Is this the Beast of Cornwall?

“Something has been here which should not be.”

That’s never something you want to hear from a police officer, let alone one trying to figure out what attacked your dog. Yet that’s exactly what a cop told James Stephenson of Harrowbarrow in east Cornwall after searching the area for whatever might have attacked Stephenson’s Labrador Marley on April 4, leaving the dog covered in blood. CorwallLIve, which is on top of these reports, says the comment came after the officer found the five-inch-wide pawprint of a large cat – a size that the local RSPCA confirmed could be a puma or a panther.

“Children are a light snack for something of that size.”

That’s never something you want to hear from your neighbor describing the creature in the area that attacked his big dog and was then spotted two nights later in the beam of a flashlight that showed its “‘large green eyes” as it ran towards him. Yet that was Stephenson’s assessment after seeing what was undoubtedly the creature that had attacked his Marley. He warned everyone in the area to watch their children and pets, warning that his mother had also seen the big cat multiple times, once looking like it was carrying a lamb.

“Something had some of our larger poultry, enclosed in Harris fencing… and it was big enough that mum and dad wouldn’t go down the field. It made a horrific noise. And before anyone said it may of been a fox etc, we defo know it wasn’t.”

That’s never something you want to read on your neighbor’s Facebook page, yet that’s what Chloe Read wrote after hearing about her neighbor’s dog and four or five pet cats that disappeared recently in the village. CornwallLive found many other locals who had seen the beast in the past few weeks.

“It’s crazy. I still can’t quite believe it. Honestly, it was huge, far bigger than any domestic cat. I feel like I imagined everyone saw it. It’s like seeing the Loch Ness Monster.”

That’s never something you want to hear from the fiancé of your grandson who you were just calling to wish a ‘Happy Birthday’, yet that’s the scene the fiancé, Becky Abrey, described on the phone to her future in-law on April 6 after she witnessed and recorded a large black cat in a field near Praa Sands’ beach in Cornwall, very close to Harrowbarrow. (Watch the video here.)

“We will continue to monitor the situation.”

That’s never something you want to hear from the RSPCA after your dog was attacked, many of your neighbors lost cats and livestock and many more have seen a mysterious big black cat roaming the area, including a farmer who claims to have located a den. Yet that’s what the organization is telling residents of Harrowbarrow and the surrounding areas who are growing increasingly worried about a black beast that has developed a taste for pets, chickens and lambs. What’s next?