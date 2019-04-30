Beware! Your Next Thrift Store Purchase May Come With Ghosts

A thrift store in North Carolina recently made headlines when they sold a 1950s haunted bedroom set for $1,000. Haunted items at thrift stores are actually more common than we think. And it makes sense, as we don’t know the history of the items that are brought there, who owned them, or what happened to them. Let’s take a look at a few of the many examples of items people have bought at thrift stores only to bring them home to find out that they’re haunted.

Over the years, people have claimed to have bought second-hand items that had paranormal activity attached to them, from flags that brought them back luck, to feeling bad vibes from old books, and even wall organizers that caused scratches on their arms. One woman who bought Christmas ornaments claimed that they caused her bed to bounce up and down during the night and opened all of her cupboard doors at the same time.

A couple from Stockton, California, bought a bag containing medals of Saints as well as cheap jewelry from a thrift store. When they brought the bag of items home, they started smelling perfume around their house when nobody was wearing the scent. A few days after they purchased the items, the husband decided to throw the bag into a dumpster and that’s when everything went back to being normal again. He explained how it felt after he threw out the items, “It was like a weight was lifted,” he said, “The place seemed lighter. There was no denying that something was different.”

A woman who bought a U.S. Navy sailor top from World War II was excited about her purchase but wasn’t expecting the eerie feelings she would get when she wore it. “It sort of felt like I was a stranger in my own mind, and that someone else was in my body,” she wrote on Reddit, “I had to sit down it was that heavy and overwhelming.”

The Consignment Furniture Showroom in Waco, Texas, has had many people come to visit their haunted antique couch that they’ve had since August of 2007. Apparently, those who have previously owned the couch have had bad things happen to them.

Dean McNeil, who is the showroom co-owner, claimed that since the couch has been at their store, the data on the computers have inexplicably been erased, clocks have stopped working, and video footage from newscasters have been ruined. Bad things have also happened to people who have sat on the couch, moved it, or just spent a lot of time near it. Some of them have been involved in car accidents, broken their bones, fallen through roofs, and were even diagnosed with cancer.

Whether the couch actually caused these misfortunes is debatable, but one thing for sure is that it’s frightening to look at. Two creepy things about the piece of furniture is that a hole is located in the back of it that looks as though it could have been caused by a bullet, and there appears to be old blood stains on the couch as well.

While the store has received numerous offers from people wanting to buy the couch, they have refused them all. “We like it because people come in from all over the United States to see it,” McNeil said, “So for now, we’re holding on to it.”

Whether you’re an antique lover who enjoys buying vintage items, or someone who likes a good bargain, you may want to consider that your next purchase may come with some unexpected ghosts.