Evil Rocking Chair With Ties To Lorraine Warren Is Now In A Haunted Museum

An evil (and haunted) rocking chair that is connected to an exorcism and a murder is now located at a haunted museum in Las Vegas, Nevada. Even the late Lorraine Warren, who passed away just recently on April 18th, had ties to the haunted chair.

Zak Bagans, who is the star of the hit paranormal series Ghost Adventures, bought the item of furniture that’s nicknamed the “Devil’s Rocking Chair” so that he could display it at his Haunted Museum in Las Vegas.

If you’re not familiar with the “Devil Made Me Do It” case, it happened in the early 1980s when Ed and Lorraine Warren were called in to help a possessed 11-year-old boy named David Glatzel. Over the course of several days, numerous Catholic priests attempted to exorcise the demon out of the boy. During that time, the rocking chair would levitate, rock on its own, and even vanish before reappearing again. Lorraine and David both claimed to have witnessed the devil sitting in the chair.

After an exhausting few days, the demon was finally out of David’s body but what nobody knew is that it jumped into the body of Arne Cheyenne Johnson who was the boyfriend of David’s sister. Arne was living with the family and was also present during the exorcisms.

Several months later, Arne killed his landlord during an argument. It was believed that that was possessed by a demon during the murder and even the Warrens testified on his behalf during his trial. Even with world-renowned experts in the paranormal and demonology backing him up, the judge wasn’t sympathetic and he was convicted of first-degree manslaughter.

This horrific real life story was the focus of the 1983 book titled “The Devil in Connecticut” and is also rumored to be the story line in the upcoming 2020 movie “The Conjuring 3”.

Getting back to the chair, Zak Bagans purchased it for a whopping $67,000 from Carl Glatzel who is David’s brother. Despite belonging to his family since the 1950s, he decided to sell the chair because he didn’t want to take it during a move. And if the chair’s history isn’t creepy enough, it still has stains on it from the holy oil used by Ed Warren when David was possessed.

The chair is said to curse anyone who dares to sit in it. Carl said that those who have sat in the chair ended up with severe back pain and one of those people even ended up having surgery.

And the fact that Zak bought the chair only hours before Lorraine Warren died, well that’s what you call an incredibly eerie coincidence.