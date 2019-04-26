Ghostly Feet Captured On Video At The Haunted Myrtles Plantation

Married couple Brandon and Taryn Hunt were staying at the Myrtles Plantation in St. Francisville, Louisiana, when they captured something incredibly eerie in one of their videos. Before they even settled into their room, they ran into guests who were leaving the location and they told the couple about their own frightening experiences.

The Hunts decided to take a video inside of the plantation in the dimly lit hallway. But as the camera was panning around the area, ghostly feet appeared at the bottom of the stairwell. Two sets of feet wearing white socks and black buckled shoes looked to be casually walking away from the stairs. There also seemed to have been a third pair of feet that paused briefly before walking away.

The couple didn’t notice the ghostly feet until they were reviewing the video the following day. Brandon explained, “We were sitting there looking at all the pictures we had taken and re-watching the videos, and I saw those feet walk across there. I was thinking, ‘wait, what?’”

He then uploaded the video online and so far it has received more than 330,000 views. While there are some who are skeptical of the footage, others truly believe that what they captured was a ghostly apparition. Decide for yourself by clicking here to watch the video.

This isn’t the first time that someone caught something unexplained in a video or photograph at the Myrtles Plantation. In fact, there have been many claims over the years of people capturing ghostly images. One example was in 2017 when a group of women took a selfie picture in front of the plantation, but they got more than they expected when a ghostly face appeared in the window behind them. The face is believed to be that of a slave girl named Chloe who haunts the plantation and has allegedly appeared in numerous photos throughout the years. Click here to see the picture.

Myrtles Plantation is considered to be one of the most haunted locations in America. Back in the 1800s, Judge Clarke Woodruff lived at the plantation with his wife Sara and their children. According to the story, a slave named Chloe poisoned Sara as well as her who children. While some people believe that Chloe only wanted to make them sick, many others say that she intended on killing them.

The spirits of Sara and her children are said to be trapped in the “haunted mirror” that’s still hanging inside of the plantation. In fact, they say that if you take a picture of the mirror, the outlines of Sara and her kids can sometimes be seen in the photographs. Others have witnessed hand prints in the mirror that seem to be coming from the inside and pressing outwards as if they’re trying to escape.

Chloe is often seen roaming around the grounds and numerous pictures have been taken of what is believed to be the ghost of the slave girl. One picture in particular that is very well known was taken in 1992 and appears to show an apparition standing between two of the buildings on the plantation. You can click here to see this picture, as well as another photograph that seemingly captured Chloe’s ghost.