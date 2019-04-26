Google Maps Allows Users To Explore Abandoned Island With Creepy Past

The tiny 18-acre Italian island of Poveglia is located less than half a mile from Venice and is considered to be one of the most haunted locations in the world. It’s illegal to even visit the island and there are no tours that go to that location. Since nobody is allowed to go there, Google Maps is the only way to view the island with such a dark and frightening past.

Poveglia was used as a plague quarantine station (or lazaretto) from 1793 to 1814. During that time, more than 160,000 infected patients were sent to the island where they passed away from their sickness. While Poveglia has not yet been completely researched, mass graves with the remains of thousands of people who died from the plague were found in the neighboring islands of Lazaretto Nuovo and Lazaretto Vecchio.

Napoleon stored his weapons on the island of Poveglia and numerous small battles happened there. During the battles, more lives were lost.

Then in 1922, the island was home to a mental hospital. As the legend goes, one of the doctors tortured many of his patients and butchered them to death. Even lobotomies were supposedly conducted there too. The doctor ended up falling from the asylum’s bell tower to his death, although some people believe he was pushed off. The hospital later closed down in 1968, but its ruins can still be seen with grass and ivy growing over the remains of the building. Inside of the building – under its collapsed roof – rusting bed frames are lined up beside each other.

Countless ghosts are said to haunt Poveglia and some people have even heard the sounds of moaning coming from the island. People are so terrified of the island that even the fishermen stay away from the location.

In 2016, Italian firefighters had to rescue five people who decided to spend the night on the island. They took a water taxi to the island, but after the sun went down and they were in complete darkness, an entity began tormenting them. They started screaming for help and the authorities were called after a sailboat in the area heard them shouting.

With its dark and creepy past, along with the thousands of people who died there, it’s no wonder that the island of Poveglia is considered to be extremely haunted and has captured the attention of many paranormal investigators. But thanks to Google Maps, Poveglia can now be viewed by anyone who wishes to explore the spooky island.

Google Maps has already been making headlines lately as several users have come forward with ghostly images that they have captured while using the service. I wonder if anyone will capture any ghostly apparitions while viewing the island of Poveglia…