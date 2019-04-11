Man Calls 911 to Report “7-8 Feet Tall” Humanoid With Wings and Bright Green Eyes

Oh boy, there’s something strange afoot in middle America. Recently, reports of bizarre flying humanoid creatures have ramped up in the states surrounding the Great Lakes, both current sightings and, as a consequence of the increased attention, reports of past sightings as well. As I’ve written in the past few months, there’s only one paranormal creature that fits the bill. It’s fair to say that Mothman is back in a big way, and he’s as spooky as ever.

Perhaps I’m getting over-excited, maybe Mothman is just hanging out in a tree somewhere eating donuts, not scaring anybody. Maybe this is Butterflyman. I don’t know. Maybe this is just what you see when you’ve been up for three days reading about Mothman on the internet. Who can say, really?

Regardless, we can say that a man from Woodstock, Illinois did call 911 to report a freakishly tall winged humanoid with glowing green eyes, that apparently charged at him, screaming, while he was trying to leave a convenience store.

The investigators at Singular Fortean were alerted to the case by the man himself. He sent them an account of his ordeal, which allegedly occurred on February 28, and asked for their investigative help. He compared it to a sighting that was previously reported in Woodstock, Illinois. Here’s the account of the incident sent to Singular Fortean:

I was outside Jewel Osco in Woodstock, Illinois and believe to [have seen] the same visual of an unusual being in the McHenry County fairground. It screeched at me then charged the fence, about thirty feet from the fence, it had very bright green eyes, [and] had wings and was all black leathery colored. It ran back towards the woods in the McHenry County fairgrounds. I called [the Woodstock police department] and [they] had county sheriffs respond to the location.

According to Singular Fortean, investigator Tobias Wayland called the witness at a predetermined time agreed upon by the witness, but was forced to leave a voicemail. The witness has not responded.

So it’s all nonsense, right? Well that’s where the 911 call comes in. Singular Fortean filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request with the Woodstock police department for all pertinent information and they received a transcript of the 911 call that the unnamed man made to the police department.

The transcript states that on February 28, 2019, an officer did respond to the Jewel Osco parking lot after the call was made:

“[The witness] had a sighting of a mysterious creature described as being 7-8 ft tall and wearing all black. [The witness] said the creature charged at him from the fair grounds screeching at him while he was in the Jewel lot and then it retreated. [The witness] named the creature the ‘Dufield Pond Swamp Monster,’ since he had the first sighting with police involvement. Investigation to continue.”

According to Singular Fortean, the McHenry County Fairgrounds are directly opposite the Dufield Pond Conservation Area, a thickly wooded area comprised of forest and parks. Another witness had reported seeing a large winged humanoid with dark fur emerge from the Dufield Pond Conservation Area on February 22.

This is the latest in a series of bizarre sightings that have occurred in the states surrounding the Great Lakes. According to Singular Fortean, every state surrounding Lake Michigan has had reports of winged humanoid creatures. They write:

Witnesses consistently describe a large, gray-or-black bat or bird-like creature—although in a small number of cases the creature was described as insect-like—sometimes with glowing or reflective red, yellow, or orange eyes; and humanoid features such as arms and legs are often reported. Many of the sightings are also of something seen only briefly or are described only as a flying creature with few details, which leaves open the possibility that a large bird or bird-like being could explain some encounters.

They ask that any witnesses report their experience to them via their contact page. And if you have seen Mothman, please do report it. Because real or imagined, this is an absolutely fascinating modern paranormal legend.