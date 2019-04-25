Mysterious Light Filmed Flying Past Chinese Spacecraft Right Before Camera Cuts Away

You’ve got to wonder what aliens think of our primitive space programs. I bet it’s somewhere close to what humans think of dogs wearing sunglasses: “how cute, he thinks he’s people.” Well, maybe that’s not giving us enough credit. It’s probably more like if we discovered a bunch of yellow labs running a little dog factory that made sunglasses. We would need to investigate. Perhaps that’s what’s shown in this footage, recently uncovered from a live stream of the Chinese spacecrafts Tiangong-1 and Shenzhou-8 docking in 2011. Bemused interest and fear that something is getting out of hand.

Although the video comes from a 2011 mission, it was uploaded to YouTube on April 13, 2019 by a user named willease and was picked up and circulated by popular UFO channel The Hidden Underbelly. You can watch the footage here. The video is part of a live feed from a mission that had the Shenzhou-8 docking with the Tiangong-1. The clip is from the end of the stream and shows the Shenzhou-8 detaching from Tiangong-1. As the craft floats away, a bright white light can be seen flying past the Shenzhou-8 towards the camera. It then appears to turn around, off camera, and fly back towards the ship. The camera then cuts away immediately to a different angle.

There’s a lot of videos of mysterious things on live feeds from space where the camera cuts away immediately after. You would think by now that the powers-that-be would just let the camera keep rolling, as it’s the quick cut that makes it suspicious in the first place. Of course, you can’t let your citizens know that there are aliens up there making fun of your spaceships.

The mysterious white light in the video is definitely curious. It seems to start flying towards the spaceship from very far away, and very fast. It also seems to flicker. It’s hard to say if that’s because it is in fact flickering or if it’s flying faster than the camera can pick up. It doesn’t seem like anything on the camera itself, as it definitely looks like it flies under left panel of the Shenzhou-8. The Hidden Underbelly thinks this is unquestionable proof that there are UFOs watching what we’re doing up in space, they say:

“After watching the full video it was very obvious that The Tiangong-1 and Shenzhou 8 mission was being monitored by some unknowns.”

Well, let’s not jump to conclusions here. After all, there’s a bunch of junk up in space. There’s essentially a cloud of space trash and ice that’s encircling our planet. Whatever this object is, it’s pretty small and could easily be a piece of ice, or an errant piece of shiny metal space trash. But that doesn’t mean that it’s not suspicious. Could it be that the camera cut away so fast because the live feed almost showed the Shenzhou-8 getting ripped apart by space junk? After all, we can’t give the aliens even more cause to laugh at us.