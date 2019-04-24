Simon Cowell’s New Mansion Is Allegedly Haunted By The Gay Lover Of A Roman Emperor

If a ghost is haunting a home, it’s usually one of the previous owners who enjoyed spending time there in life and doesn’t want to leave the location in death. Another explanation is that if someone died suddenly and tragically, their spirit often remains at that location, quite often confused as to what happened to them in life. But the gay lover of a Roman Emperor haunting a house sounds a bit too far-fetched for reality, however, that’s exactly who is said to haunt Simon Cowell’s new home.

The 59-year-old X Factor judge purchased his new home in London, England, for £15 million (almost $19.5 million in U.S. dollars) last October. Christian Levett, who previously owned the home, claimed that the location is haunted by the ghost of Antinous who was Hadrian’s lover. From the years 117 to 138, Hadrian ruled the Roman Empire.

According to Levett, he was the one who brought the ghost into the home in 2014 when he bought a statue of Antinous. “It was delivered in a crate,” he explained, “When I was locking up, I heard the sound of heavy objects being knocked over from the drawing room where Antinous was still lying in his box. The same happened the next two nights. But there was nobody there.”

Even his neighbor weighed in on the alleged ghost stories. “I know when Christian lived there the family heard unexplained noises. There’d be a bump from a bedroom then the next night a noise from downstairs.”

As the story goes, Antinous was considered very “beautiful” and was one of Hadrian’s favorites. It is believed that the two were involved in a relationship that made many people jealous of Antinous. During a voyage along the Nile in October of 130, Antinous died under mysterious circumstances. There have been many theories as to what actually happened to him, from the idea that he was murdered by other members of the Empire who were jealous of his relationship with Hadrian, to others who think he fell into the Nile and drowned, to some even speculating that he committed suicide.

After Antinous had passed away, Hadrian created a cult that was devoted to his deceased lover. Many people have considered him to be a hero as well as “the gay god”. While several attempts were made to break up the cult, it managed to survive.

As for Simon Cowell, this isn’t his first experience with the paranormal. Three years ago, he told The Sun that he has had paranormal experiences for many years. “[The dead] just want to make contact and say hello,” he explained, “I had [a ghost] in my house when I was living in Kingston Hill. My mom and dad were staying with me and I heard this banging on the door.” He said that he went to his parents’ room and asked them if they had banged on his door but they claimed it wasn’t them.

Cowell continued on by stating, “There was a dog in the house freaking out too. The following day I heard this crashing noise and all the stuff had fallen in the kitchen. There was no logical explanation. There was no wind but there was definitely a presence. But I wasn’t afraid.” All of that paranormal activity ended up with the location having an exorcism.

It appears as though the dead are fascinated with the reality show judge. Maybe he should let them audition on the X Factor – now that would be a creepy performance worth watching.