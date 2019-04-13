The Roswell UFO: The Corso Claims

In the summer of 1997, one of the most controversial UFO-themed books ever written was published. Its title was The Day After Roswell. It was written by William Birnes (the editor of the now-defunct UFO Magazine and of History Channel’s also defunct UFO Hunters) and Philip Corso (the subject of the book). Specifically, he was Lieutenant Colonel. Philip J. Corso. U.S. Army. Corso’s story was both amazing and groundbreaking. But, was it true? That, quite possibly, was the biggest and most important question of all. While some in the field of Ufology firmly embraced the story, many certainly did not, preferring instead to view the book as either government disinformation – intended to confuse the truth of what really happened at Roswell, New Mexico back in the summer of 1947 – or nothing more than an elaborate and ingenious hoax designed to make money from the gullible and the “I want to believe” crowd.

According to Corso, in near-singlehanded fashion he spearheaded a top secret program designed to seed alleged alien technology and wreckage – recovered from the Foster Ranch, Lincoln County, New Mexico by the U.S. Army Air Force’s 509th Bomb Wing in July 1947 – into the private sector. As a result of this wholly clandestine operation, so Corso maintained, the United States was soon able to understand, and even back-engineer, at least some of the extraterrestrial materials found on the ranch. Fiber-optics, transistors, night-vision equipment, and computer chips, were all, allegedly, a direct outgrowth of the extensive studies of the Roswell materials. But, it’s not so much the technology reportedly found at Roswell that I’m focusing my attentions on. Rather, it’s the bodies of the beings allegedly found strewn around the crash site.

Contrary to what the UFO community said or assumed at the time and since, Corso never explicitly stated that the Roswell corpses were extraterrestrial. In fact, what he really said was quite the opposite. In Corso’s story the so-called “Grey aliens” are actually created, built, or grown to perform specific tasks. As for the creators of the Greys, it was they, Corso repeatedly maintained, who were the real aliens. Corso also said that, as far as he was personally aware, no one has ever seen the real aliens, only ever their black-eyed, large-headed worker-drones that are so well known in the field of Ufology. As for Corso himself, he stated: “…perhaps we should consider the EBEs [Extraterrestrial Biological Entities] as described in the medical autopsy reports humanoid robots rather than lifeforms, specifically engineered for long distance travel through space or time.”

Corso expanded on this, outlining the profoundly weird nature of the Greys: “While doctors couldn’t figure out how the entities’ essential body chemistry worked, they determined that they contained no new basic elements. However, the reports that I had suggested new combinations of organic compounds that required much more evaluation before doctors could form any opinions. Of specific interest was the fluid that served as blood but also seemed to regulate bodily functions in much the same way glandular secretions do for the human body. In these biological entities, the blood system and lymphatic systems seem to have been combined. And if an exchange of nutrients and waste occurred within their systems, that exchange could have only taken place through the creature’s skin or the outer protective covering they wore because there were no digestive or waste systems.”

Today, more than two decades after The Day After Roswell surfaced, the undeniably strange story of Colonel Corso continues to divide the UFO research field. It probably always will. Me? I’m sticking to the scenario laid out in my 2017 book, The Roswell UFO Conspiracy.